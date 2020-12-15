World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Gunman shot dead in NY

A man was fatally shot on Sunday by police on the steps of New York City’s Cathedral of Saint John the Divine after he began firing two semiautomatic handguns at the end of a Christmas choral concert, police said. A 45-minute concert held on the cathedral steps had just concluded and a crowd of several hundred people was drifting away when the gunman started shooting just before 4pm, sending people running down Amsterdam Avenue screaming and diving to the sidewalk. A detective, a sergeant and a police officer who were at the event fired 15 rounds, killing the man, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. The name of the gunman was not immediately released. He had a lengthy criminal history and was carrying a backpack containing a can of gasoline, rope, wire, tape, knives and a well-worn Bible, Shea said.

AUSTRALIA

Coral IVF trial promising

Coral populations from the nation’s first “Coral IVF” trial on the Great Barrier Reef in 2016 have not only survived recent bleaching events, but are on track to reproduce and spawn next year, researchers said. “I’m really excited,” said Peter Harrison, director of Southern Cross University’s Marine Ecology Research Centre, who led the development of the larvae restoration technique, which involves collecting coral sperm and eggs during the annual mass spawning on the reef. After culturing larvae in specially designed enclosures for about a week, scientists distribute them to parts of the reef damaged by bleaching and in need of live coral. Harrison’s team first used the tactic just off Heron Island in 2016, where more than 60 corals are now on the way to being the first re-established reproducing population on the reef through Coral IVF.

JAPAN

‘Dense’ is word of the year

The government yesterday selected a kanji character used to encourage social distancing as its defining symbol for this year, highlighting a catchphrase used extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic that even inspired its own computer game. The character “mitsu,” meaning “congested” or “dense,” was derived from a buzzword “San-mitsu,” which was central to Tokyo’s approach to containing the pandemic. Translated as “Three Cs” in English, it refers to avoiding closed spaces, crowds and close contacts. Local TV networks broadcast the annual announcement live, with the master of the Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto writing the character on a huge white panel. “It is important to get ‘mitsu’ between heart and heart,” an announcer at the event said, citing a message from one voter who picked the symbol for the year.

NEW ZEALAND

Travel bubble in works

The government hopes to open a travel bubble with Australia by April next year and is working to finalize the necessary anti-COVID-19 border measures, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday. The Cabinet had agreed “in principle” to open a trans-Tasman travel bubble in the first quarter of next year, provided there are no major COVID-19 outbreaks in either country, Ardern said. She would not allow unnecessary risks to be taken to reopen travel with Australia, she added.

CANADA

First vaccines arrive

The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials have arrived in the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late on Sunday posted on Twitter a picture of them being taken off a plane. The vaccines were bound for 14 distribution sites across the country. Quebec is expected to be the first province to administer the vaccine, saying that it was prepared to start inoculating residents of two long-term care homes as early as yesterday. More of the nation’s initial 30,000 doses of the vaccine were expected to cross the border yesterday.

ITALY

Virus toll highest in Europe

The nation on Sunday eclipsed the UK to become the nation with the worst official COVID-19 death toll in Europe. It registered 484 COVID-19 deaths in one day, one of its lowest one-day death counts in about a month. Still, those latest deaths pushed the official toll up to 64,520, while the UK’s stood at 64,267, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. On Sunday, Italy reported another 17,938 infections to raise its official tally to 1.84 million. The region registering the highest number of new infections was Veneto.