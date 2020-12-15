An explosion yesterday rocked a Singapore-flagged oil tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah, the vessel’s owner said, in the latest apparent strike on energy sector targets in the kingdom.
All 22 sailors aboard the tanker BW Rhine escaped unhurt after the blast struck just after midnight, Singapore-based shipping company Hafnia said, but it did not exclude the possibility of an oil spill.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the alleged attack, but it comes as Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen step up cross-border strikes against Saudi targets in retaliation for a five-year military campaign led by Riyadh.
“BW Rhine has been hit from an external source whilst discharging at Jeddah ... causing an explosion and subsequent fire onboard,” Hafnia said in a statement, without specifying what struck the vessel.
“The crew have extinguished the fire with assistance from the shore fire brigade and tug boats, and all 22 seafarers have been accounted for with no injuries,” it added.
Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the blast off Jeddah, a key Red Sea port and distribution center for oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Hafnia reported “hull damage” in the blast.
“It is possible that some oil has escaped from the vessel, but this has not been confirmed, and instrumentation currently indicates that oil levels on board are at the same level as before the incident,” Hafnia said.
Dryad Global, a London-based maritime intelligence firm, also reported the explosion, saying that it struck a vessel while “carrying out operations within the main tanker anchorage at the Saudi Aramco Jeddah port.”
However, it identified the Dominican-flagged tanker Desert Rose or the Saudi-flagged Al Amal Al Saudi as the possible targets.
UK Maritime Trade Operations said it was aware of an explosion and warned vessels in the area to exercise “extreme caution.”
The incident comes after an explosion last month rocked a Greek-operated oil tanker docked at Saudi Arabia’s southern port of Shuqaiq, an attack that a Riyadh-led military coalition blamed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
No injuries were reported in that blast on the Maltese-flagged Agrari tanker, according to its Greece-based operator TMS Tankers.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
‘STEP TOWARD FAIRNESS’: Under the draft Australian law, if Google and Facebook fail to negotiate in good faith with news companies they could be fined A$10 million Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation introduced into the Australian parliament yesterday that would make the tech giants pay for journalism they display. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg introduced the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content. “We are not seeking to protect traditional media companies from the rigor of competition or technological disruption, which we know benefits consumers,” Frydenberg told the parliament. “Rather, we are seeking
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with