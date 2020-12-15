Talks on new economic relief for millions of Americans hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic were set to continue yesterday in Washington between the White House and Congress, with less than two weeks to go before a previous plan expires.
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on the telephone for a half-hour on Sunday, according to a tweet by the top Democrat’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, and planned to speak again yesterday.
Democrats and Republicans have since July been locked in negotiations on plans for supplementary financial aid to households, businesses and local communities suffering from the US’ worst downturn since the Great Depression.
Aid to the unemployed as part of a massive recovery plan of US$2.2 trillion adopted in the spring expires on Dec. 26, when millions of Americans would find themselves without income.
Disagreements on a new plan hinge on two key issues.
Democrats want to ensure that a substantial amount of aid is granted to local and state governments, which their opponents fear would represent a politically targeted bailout of “blue states.”
The White House and Republican lawmakers are insisting on legal protection for businesses, universities and schools against potential lawsuits in the event that an employee or student contracts COVID-19.
Pelosi on Sunday said that “the need for state and local funding is even more important, especially given the states’ responsibility for distributing and administering the vaccine,” her spokesman wrote on Twitter.
On the issue of legal responsibility, she said: “A compromise on the liability issue should be found that does not jeopardize workers’ safety.”
A group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers have proposed a bailout of US$908 billion, which has served as the base for negotiations.
The US administration on Tuesday last week proposed an increased bailout of US$916 billion, but it was later rejected by Democrats, who refused to accept its inclusion of a cut to unemployment benefits.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
‘STEP TOWARD FAIRNESS’: Under the draft Australian law, if Google and Facebook fail to negotiate in good faith with news companies they could be fined A$10 million Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation introduced into the Australian parliament yesterday that would make the tech giants pay for journalism they display. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg introduced the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content. “We are not seeking to protect traditional media companies from the rigor of competition or technological disruption, which we know benefits consumers,” Frydenberg told the parliament. “Rather, we are seeking
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with