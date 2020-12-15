Divided Washington debates COVID-19 relief plan

AFP, WASHINGTON





Talks on new economic relief for millions of Americans hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic were set to continue yesterday in Washington between the White House and Congress, with less than two weeks to go before a previous plan expires.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on the telephone for a half-hour on Sunday, according to a tweet by the top Democrat’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, and planned to speak again yesterday.

Democrats and Republicans have since July been locked in negotiations on plans for supplementary financial aid to households, businesses and local communities suffering from the US’ worst downturn since the Great Depression.

Aid to the unemployed as part of a massive recovery plan of US$2.2 trillion adopted in the spring expires on Dec. 26, when millions of Americans would find themselves without income.

Disagreements on a new plan hinge on two key issues.

Democrats want to ensure that a substantial amount of aid is granted to local and state governments, which their opponents fear would represent a politically targeted bailout of “blue states.”

The White House and Republican lawmakers are insisting on legal protection for businesses, universities and schools against potential lawsuits in the event that an employee or student contracts COVID-19.

Pelosi on Sunday said that “the need for state and local funding is even more important, especially given the states’ responsibility for distributing and administering the vaccine,” her spokesman wrote on Twitter.

On the issue of legal responsibility, she said: “A compromise on the liability issue should be found that does not jeopardize workers’ safety.”

A group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers have proposed a bailout of US$908 billion, which has served as the base for negotiations.

The US administration on Tuesday last week proposed an increased bailout of US$916 billion, but it was later rejected by Democrats, who refused to accept its inclusion of a cut to unemployment benefits.