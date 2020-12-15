Cyclonic conditions along Australia’s northeast coast generated huge seas washing away beaches at popular tourist spots, with destructive winds and rain causing widespread flooding, authorities said yesterday.
Main Beach at Byron Bay, a popular tourist destination in northern New South Wales and home to Hollywood A-listers such as Chris Hemsworth, has all but disappeared, Byron Mayor Simon Richardson told reporters.
Television news footage showed a concrete walkway along the beach collapsing into the sea.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Right now around Byron, we’ve got some severe weather, massive swells; we’re watching our beach disappear,” Richardson said.
“What we’ve got here is yet another event. An extreme weather event coming on the back of climate change that our community’s dealing with. It’s about the fourth or fifth major event in the last couple of years,” he said.
“Many of the impacts from this weather event will be similar to a Category 1 cyclone event,” Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan told public broadcaster ABC.
The wet conditions contrast with the fierce bushfires that burned more than half of the UNESCO world heritage-listed Fraser Island in the past few weeks.
Yesterday, fire evacuation points on Fraser Island were underwater due to high tides and huge waves.
Firefighters have managed to control the bushfire about two months after a suspected illegal campfire sparked the blaze.
Before heavy downpours arrived over the weekend, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said that the fire burned through more than 50 percent of the 166,000 hectare island, raising fears of widespread environmental damage.
Known for its large population of dingoes, or native wild dogs, Fraser Island was listed as a world heritage site for its rainforests, freshwater dune lakes and complex system of sand dunes.
“With the help of welcome rainfall and a massive response from crews, the fire is now contained,” Queensland Fire and Emergency Services wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
Attention has now turned to the large weather system that brought the much-needed rain — and with it, the possibility of flooding to roughly 500km of the east coast.
The heavy band of rain and wild winds, generated by an intense low-pressure system off the southern Queensland coast, battered the heavily populated border regions between New South Wales and Queensland for the third day bringing more than 700mm of rain in some places over 48 hours.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said that coastal erosion, hazardous rain and huge waves off the coast would continue through yesterday and urged motorists to stay off the roads.
Australia is expecting a wetter than usual summer this year due to the La Nina weather phenomenon, which is typically associated with greater rainfall and more tropical cyclones, although a major heat wave hit the east just weeks ago.
