India’s protesting farmers not leaving

AGRICULTURAL REFORM ISSUE: Farming leaders began a hunger strike, while police in riot gear patrolled areas near farmers’ campsites situated along major highways

AP, NEW DELHI





Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers called for a national strike yesterday, the second in a week, to press for the scrapping of three new laws on agricultural reform that they say would drive down crop prices and devastate their earnings.

The farmers are camping along at least five major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi, and have said they would not leave until the government rolls back what they call the “black laws.”

They have blockaded highways leading to the capital for three weeks, and several rounds of talks with the Indian government have failed to produce any breakthroughs.

Farmers protesting three new laws on agricultural reform take part in a demonstration blocking a highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur, India, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Farming leaders yesterday also began a token hunger strike. Heavy contingents of police in riot gear patrolled the areas where the farmers have been camping in New Delhi’s outskirts.

Protest leaders have rejected the government’s offer to amend some contentious provisions of the new farm laws, which deregulate crop pricing, and have stuck to their demand for a total repeal.

Farming leaders have threatened to intensify their agitation and block trains in the coming days if the government does not abolish the laws.

The farmers on Friday filed a petition with the Indian Supreme Court seeking annulment of the laws, which were passed in September. The petition was filed by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, or Indian Farmers’ Union, and its leader, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who said that the laws were arbitrary because the government enacted them without consulting stakeholders properly.

Five rounds of talks between the government and farmers since last month have failed to halt the blockade, with the protesters continuing to insist that the laws be repealed.

Indian Minister of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the government was willing to amend the laws to allay the farmers’ concerns, but that they should give up their insistence on scrapping them.

The farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations would then push prices down.

The government says that it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices would continue.

With nearly 60 percent of the Indian population depending on agriculture for their livelihoods, the growing farmer rebellion has rattled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and its allies.

Modi’s government insists that the reforms would benefit farmers.

It says that they would allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment.

Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana states.

The situation escalated three weeks ago when tens of thousands marched to New Delhi, where they clashed with police.