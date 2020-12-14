World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Virus record topped, again

The country yesterday reported 1,030 new COVID-19 infections, the second daily record in a row as it battles a harsh third wave. Of the new cases, 1,002 were locally transmitted. It brings the total to 42,766 infections with 580 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

CHINA

Moon rocks on way to Earth

A space capsule bringing back the first moon rocks in more than four decades has begun its return to Earth. The Chang’e 5 lunar probe left the moon’s orbit yesterday morning by activating four engines for about 22 minutes, the China National Space Administration said in a social media post. The capsule, carrying about 2kg of samples, is expected to land in the Inner Mongolia region after a three-day journey. The material would be the first brought back since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 probe in 1976.

FRANCE

Dozens arrested during rally

Tens of thousands of protesters on Saturday took to the streets for a third consecutive weekend of demonstrations over a controversial security bill that would limit filming of the police. The authorities had been bracing for possible violence after the last two such protests in Paris ended in rioting, but there were no major flare-ups as several thousand protesters — the organizers said that there were 10,000 — flanked on all sides by riot police marched through the city. The demonstrations attracted about 60,000 people nationwide, organizers said, while the Ministry of the Interior put the number at more than 26,000. Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin tweeted that “several hundred thugs had come to commit violence” in Paris. “The robust strategy against the thugs — 142 arrests and containment of the march — made it possible to prevent them from doing so and to protect shop owners,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Virgin spacecraft aborts test

Virgin Galactic’s passenger aircraft SpaceShipTwo was on Saturday forced to abort a test flight after a technical malfunction, with the two pilots returning to Earth safely, the company said. Richard Branson’s space tourism company, which is preparing for commercial flights next year, was testing its customer cabin, horizontal stabilizers and flight controls. “The ignition sequence for the rocket motor did not complete. Vehicle and crew are in great shape,” Virgin Galactic wrote on Twitter. SpaceShipTwo on Saturday afternoon took off from the Spaceport America base in New Mexico, but the two pilots had to turn around and landed just over an hour later.

UNITED STATES

Musician Charley Pride dies

Country singer Charley Pride, whose No. 1 country hits included All I Have to Offer You (Is Me) and Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’, on Saturday died at age 86 of complications from COVID-19, his Web site said. Pride, who died in Dallas, was not the first black artist to make important contributions to country music, but he was a trailblazer who emerged during a time of division and rancor. Between 1967 and 1987, Pride delivered 52 Top 10 country hits, won Grammy awards and became RCA Records’ top-selling country artist, the Web site said. “I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away,” country star Dolly Parton wrote on Twitter. “It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you.”