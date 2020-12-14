SOUTH KOREA
Virus record topped, again
The country yesterday reported 1,030 new COVID-19 infections, the second daily record in a row as it battles a harsh third wave. Of the new cases, 1,002 were locally transmitted. It brings the total to 42,766 infections with 580 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
CHINA
Moon rocks on way to Earth
A space capsule bringing back the first moon rocks in more than four decades has begun its return to Earth. The Chang’e 5 lunar probe left the moon’s orbit yesterday morning by activating four engines for about 22 minutes, the China National Space Administration said in a social media post. The capsule, carrying about 2kg of samples, is expected to land in the Inner Mongolia region after a three-day journey. The material would be the first brought back since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 probe in 1976.
FRANCE
Dozens arrested during rally
Tens of thousands of protesters on Saturday took to the streets for a third consecutive weekend of demonstrations over a controversial security bill that would limit filming of the police. The authorities had been bracing for possible violence after the last two such protests in Paris ended in rioting, but there were no major flare-ups as several thousand protesters — the organizers said that there were 10,000 — flanked on all sides by riot police marched through the city. The demonstrations attracted about 60,000 people nationwide, organizers said, while the Ministry of the Interior put the number at more than 26,000. Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin tweeted that “several hundred thugs had come to commit violence” in Paris. “The robust strategy against the thugs — 142 arrests and containment of the march — made it possible to prevent them from doing so and to protect shop owners,” he said.
UNITED STATES
Virgin spacecraft aborts test
Virgin Galactic’s passenger aircraft SpaceShipTwo was on Saturday forced to abort a test flight after a technical malfunction, with the two pilots returning to Earth safely, the company said. Richard Branson’s space tourism company, which is preparing for commercial flights next year, was testing its customer cabin, horizontal stabilizers and flight controls. “The ignition sequence for the rocket motor did not complete. Vehicle and crew are in great shape,” Virgin Galactic wrote on Twitter. SpaceShipTwo on Saturday afternoon took off from the Spaceport America base in New Mexico, but the two pilots had to turn around and landed just over an hour later.
UNITED STATES
Musician Charley Pride dies
Country singer Charley Pride, whose No. 1 country hits included All I Have to Offer You (Is Me) and Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’, on Saturday died at age 86 of complications from COVID-19, his Web site said. Pride, who died in Dallas, was not the first black artist to make important contributions to country music, but he was a trailblazer who emerged during a time of division and rancor. Between 1967 and 1987, Pride delivered 52 Top 10 country hits, won Grammy awards and became RCA Records’ top-selling country artist, the Web site said. “I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away,” country star Dolly Parton wrote on Twitter. “It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you.”
‘STEP TOWARD FAIRNESS’: Under the draft Australian law, if Google and Facebook fail to negotiate in good faith with news companies they could be fined A$10 million Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation introduced into the Australian parliament yesterday that would make the tech giants pay for journalism they display. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg introduced the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content. “We are not seeking to protect traditional media companies from the rigor of competition or technological disruption, which we know benefits consumers,” Frydenberg told the parliament. “Rather, we are seeking
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
It is certainly one way to defend a home: Scientists have observed that Asian honeybees collect chicken feces, buffalo dung and even human urine, then smear it around the entrances of their nests to stop attacks from marauding giant hornets. The pungent practice is the first documented case of honeybees collecting non-plant matter, and the first clear example that they can use a “tool” — in this case, excrement. A team led by Heather Mattila at Wellesley College published a study on the phenomenon in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday. “We’re adding another, rather complicated defense that Asian honeybees have to an
OVERSTRETCHED: Yasutaka Kakinoki, a physician at a hospital in Asahikawa, Japan, said the caseload had brought local health services to the ‘brink of collapse’ Japan on Wednesday reported 2,811 new COVID-19 infections, as well as a record 555 people with serious symptoms, the Kyodo news agency said. Record daily case numbers were seen in six of the country’s 47 prefectures, including the popular tourist destinations of Kyoto and Kagoshima, a city in the far southwest. Japan’s Self-Defense Force sent nurses to Asahikawa, a city with a population of 330,000 on Hokkaido, where local health services are overstretched. Osaka prefecture, the second most-affected region after Tokyo, has also requested medical personnel from the armed forces. Tokyo yesterday reported 602 new infections — its highest daily figure since 584 infections