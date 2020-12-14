US President Donald Trump on Saturday lost a federal lawsuit while his attorney was arguing his case before a skeptical Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Liberal justices said that the suit “smacks of racism” and would disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters only in the state’s most diverse counties.
US District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, dismissed Trump’s federal lawsuit asking the court to order that Trump be named the winner over US president-elect Joe Biden.
The judge said that Trump’s arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.”
The ruling came as Trump attorney Jim Troupis faced a barrage of questions about his claims from both liberal and conservative justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Troupis asked the court to toss more than 221,000 absentee ballots, including his own, saying that they were cast fraudulently based on incorrect interpretations of the law by elections officials.
“What you want is for us to overturn this election so that your king can stay in power,” liberal Justice Jill Karofsky said. “That is so un-American.”
Conservative justices appeared to be sympathetic to some issues raised by Trump.
However, they also asked how they could fairly disqualify ballots only in the two counties where Trump sought a recount and not other counties where the same procedures were followed.
Biden attorney John Devaney said that tossing any ballots in just those two counties would be a violation of the constitution’s equal protection clause.
Trump is challenging ballots only in Milwaukee and Dane counties, the state’s most liberal counties with the largest non-white populations. He is not challenging any votes in more conservative counties where he won.
“This lawsuit, Mr Troupis, smacks of racism,” Karofsky said. “I do not know how you can come before this court and possibly ask for a remedy that is unheard of in US history... It is not normal.”
Justice Rebecca Dallet, another liberal justice, asked why Trump did not raise his same concerns about the absentee ballot process in the 2016 election that he won in Wisconsin.
Troupis said that Trump was not an aggrieved party that year.
