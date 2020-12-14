The Nigerian military had located and exchanged fire with gunmen who kidnapped scores of secondary school students in northwestern Katsina State, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement on Saturday.
The gang, armed with AK-47s, stormed the Government Science secondary school in Kankara District at about 9:40pm on Friday, police and locals said.
A parent and school employee told reporters that about half of the school’s 800 students were missing.
Buhari said the military had located the kidnappers in a forest and was exchanging fire with them, aided by air support.
He condemned the attack in his home state.
Police and the military were still working to determine how many were kidnapped and missing.
Police at the scene on Friday exchanged fire with the attackers, allowing some students to run for safety.
“The bandits came on motorcycles firing sporadically and tried to enter the school,” state police spokesman Isa Gambo said.
“Our men with the assistance of the army engaged them in a shootout lasting one-and-a-half hours,” he said.
“This morning, some 200 students who fled for safety during the assault have returned to the hostel,” he added.
Police said they would deploy additional forces to support the search-and-rescue operation.
One officer was wounded in the exchange of fire with the gang, they said.
Local residents said several students were kidnapped by the attackers, who split into two groups.
“The kidnappers fought with security personnel. While the fighting was ongoing another group went into the school and took away several students,” Nura Abdullahi told reporters.
“Some of the students who escaped returned to the town this morning, but others took a bus home,” he said.
“The school is deserted. All the students have vacated,” he added.
Another resident, Ibrahim Mamman, said that most of the students had escaped, “but some were captured and taken away by the bandits.”
“Nobody can say how many students were abducted, because there has not been a headcount,” he said.
Katsina is plagued by violence the government attributes to bandits — a loose term for gangs of outlaws who attack locals and kidnap for ransom. Attacks by Muslim militants are common in northeastern parts of the country.
Violence and insecurity across Nigeria have enraged citizens, particularly after scores of farmers were killed, some beheaded, by Muslim militants in northeast Borno State late last month.
