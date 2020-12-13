World News Quick Take

Agencies





PERU

China vaccine trial halted

The government has temporarily suspended clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm after detecting neurological problems in one of its test volunteers. The National Institute of Health on Friday said that it interrupted the trial after a volunteer had difficulty moving their arms, according to local media reports. “Several days ago we signaled, as we are required, to the regulatory authorities that one of our participants [in trials] presented neurological symptoms which could correspond to a condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome,” lead researcher German Malaga said in comments to the press. The clinical trials were due to conclude this week, after testing about 12,000 people.

AFGHANISTAN

Mortar attack kills civilian

An early morning barrage of mortar shells yesterday slammed into the capital, Kabul, killing at least one civilian and wounding another, a Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman said. Three shells hit the compound of Hamid Karzai International Airport, slightly damaging a Kam Air aircraft. The 10 shells were fired from a vehicle parked on the northern edge of the capital, ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said. Several rounds landed in residential areas of the city. No one took immediate responsibility for the attack and the target was not immediately clear.

CHINA

Drone toasts wasp nests

A volunteer group in Chongqing Municipality has converted a drone into a flying flamethrower in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests. Blue Sky Rescue, which conducts search and rescue and other emergency work, teamed up with residents in Zhong County to raise 80,000 yuan (US$12,220) to buy a drone and equip it with a gasoline tank and an arm-length nozzle. Videos released by Blue Sky showed the six-arm drone hover above a hive as large as a suitcase before the operator flips an ignition switch and the drone spits bursts of fire onto the hive. “The burning ashes of the wasp’s nest gradually peeled off and fell, and the surrounding residents applauded and praised the rescue team,” said an article on a local news app run by state-owned Chongqing TV. Blue Sky said it has destroyed 11 hives so far.

CANADA

US border closure remains

The longest international border, between Canada and the US, is to remain closed until Jan. 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. “Canada and the United States agreed today to keep our shared border closed until Jan. 21,” Trudeau told a news conference. The border was initially closed in March to slow the spread of the virus. The closure has been renewed monthly since then. Only trade in goods and merchandise and essential travel are allowed.

UNITED STATES

Big cat tests positive

A snow leopard at a Kentucky zoo is the first in the country to test positive for COVID-19, officials announced on Friday. Two other snow leopards at the Louisville Zoo are undergoing testing to confirm the virus, the Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories said in a statement. Officials took samples from the three large cats after they showed signs of respiratory illness, the statement said. The cats were likely infected by an asymptomatic staff member, despite precautions that included caretakers wearing personal protective equipment, officials said.