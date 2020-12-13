PERU
China vaccine trial halted
The government has temporarily suspended clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm after detecting neurological problems in one of its test volunteers. The National Institute of Health on Friday said that it interrupted the trial after a volunteer had difficulty moving their arms, according to local media reports. “Several days ago we signaled, as we are required, to the regulatory authorities that one of our participants [in trials] presented neurological symptoms which could correspond to a condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome,” lead researcher German Malaga said in comments to the press. The clinical trials were due to conclude this week, after testing about 12,000 people.
AFGHANISTAN
Mortar attack kills civilian
An early morning barrage of mortar shells yesterday slammed into the capital, Kabul, killing at least one civilian and wounding another, a Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman said. Three shells hit the compound of Hamid Karzai International Airport, slightly damaging a Kam Air aircraft. The 10 shells were fired from a vehicle parked on the northern edge of the capital, ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said. Several rounds landed in residential areas of the city. No one took immediate responsibility for the attack and the target was not immediately clear.
CHINA
Drone toasts wasp nests
A volunteer group in Chongqing Municipality has converted a drone into a flying flamethrower in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests. Blue Sky Rescue, which conducts search and rescue and other emergency work, teamed up with residents in Zhong County to raise 80,000 yuan (US$12,220) to buy a drone and equip it with a gasoline tank and an arm-length nozzle. Videos released by Blue Sky showed the six-arm drone hover above a hive as large as a suitcase before the operator flips an ignition switch and the drone spits bursts of fire onto the hive. “The burning ashes of the wasp’s nest gradually peeled off and fell, and the surrounding residents applauded and praised the rescue team,” said an article on a local news app run by state-owned Chongqing TV. Blue Sky said it has destroyed 11 hives so far.
CANADA
US border closure remains
The longest international border, between Canada and the US, is to remain closed until Jan. 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. “Canada and the United States agreed today to keep our shared border closed until Jan. 21,” Trudeau told a news conference. The border was initially closed in March to slow the spread of the virus. The closure has been renewed monthly since then. Only trade in goods and merchandise and essential travel are allowed.
UNITED STATES
Big cat tests positive
A snow leopard at a Kentucky zoo is the first in the country to test positive for COVID-19, officials announced on Friday. Two other snow leopards at the Louisville Zoo are undergoing testing to confirm the virus, the Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories said in a statement. Officials took samples from the three large cats after they showed signs of respiratory illness, the statement said. The cats were likely infected by an asymptomatic staff member, despite precautions that included caretakers wearing personal protective equipment, officials said.
‘STEP TOWARD FAIRNESS’: Under the draft Australian law, if Google and Facebook fail to negotiate in good faith with news companies they could be fined A$10 million Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation introduced into the Australian parliament yesterday that would make the tech giants pay for journalism they display. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg introduced the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content. “We are not seeking to protect traditional media companies from the rigor of competition or technological disruption, which we know benefits consumers,” Frydenberg told the parliament. “Rather, we are seeking
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara was arrested yesterday for allegedly taking US$1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for those hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Juliari was named as a suspect, along with four others, after Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) agents on Saturday seized suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash equivalent to US$1.2 million in a sting operation in Jakarta. He turned himself in yesterday at the agency’s headquarters in Jakarta, becoming the second minister in Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s government to be arrested over alleged graft in recent weeks. “That’s the people’s money ... it’s
It is certainly one way to defend a home: Scientists have observed that Asian honeybees collect chicken feces, buffalo dung and even human urine, then smear it around the entrances of their nests to stop attacks from marauding giant hornets. The pungent practice is the first documented case of honeybees collecting non-plant matter, and the first clear example that they can use a “tool” — in this case, excrement. A team led by Heather Mattila at Wellesley College published a study on the phenomenon in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday. “We’re adding another, rather complicated defense that Asian honeybees have to an