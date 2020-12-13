Virus Outbreak: S Korea reports 950 new cases

HOLDING OUT: The South Korean president on Facebook asked people to remain vigilant, saying this was the ‘last crisis before the arrival of vaccines and treatment’

AP, SEOUL





South Korea yesterday reported 950 new COVID-19 cases, its largest daily increase since the emergence of the pandemic, as fears grow about overwhelmed hospitals in the greater capital area.

The figures brought the country’s caseload to 41,736, after health officials added more than 8,900 cases in the past 15 days alone. Six COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours to bring the death toll to 578.

Nearly 680 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers have struggled to track transmissions popping up from just about everywhere, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants, saunas, schools and army units.

A medical worker wearing protective gear looks at the testing booth at a COVID-19 testing center in Seoul on Saturday. Photo: AP

Infections were also reported in other major urban centers, including Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Ulsan and Daegu, a southeastern city that was the epicenter of the spring outbreak.

The government had eased its social distancing restrictions to the lowest tier in October despite experts warning about a viral surge during colder weather, when people spend longer hours indoors.

Officials restored some restrictions in the past few weeks, such as shutting nightclubs and allowing restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeouts after 9pm, and could be forced to clamp down on economic activity further.

South Korea might have to elevate social distancing restrictions to the highest level, which includes a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, school closures, a halt to professional sports and requiring companies to have most of their employees work from home, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a Facebook message apologized for his government’s failure to contain the outbreak despite months of measures that hurt the economy.

He pleaded for vigilance, saying the country was going through its “last crisis before the arrival of vaccines and treatment.”

Health officials are also trying to ramp up testing and prevent the virus from being spread by those with mild or no symptoms.

In other developments in the region, Tokyo yesterday reported 621 new COVID-19 cases, setting a record in the capital where a lack of government measures triggered concerns about a surge during the holiday season.

Nationwide, Japan reported a total of 174,000 cases, with about 2,500 deaths.

Latest data shows that ongoing measures have been ineffective and the situation could worsen during the holiday season.