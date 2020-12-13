South Korea yesterday reported 950 new COVID-19 cases, its largest daily increase since the emergence of the pandemic, as fears grow about overwhelmed hospitals in the greater capital area.
The figures brought the country’s caseload to 41,736, after health officials added more than 8,900 cases in the past 15 days alone. Six COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours to bring the death toll to 578.
Nearly 680 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers have struggled to track transmissions popping up from just about everywhere, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, restaurants, saunas, schools and army units.
Photo: AP
Infections were also reported in other major urban centers, including Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Ulsan and Daegu, a southeastern city that was the epicenter of the spring outbreak.
The government had eased its social distancing restrictions to the lowest tier in October despite experts warning about a viral surge during colder weather, when people spend longer hours indoors.
Officials restored some restrictions in the past few weeks, such as shutting nightclubs and allowing restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeouts after 9pm, and could be forced to clamp down on economic activity further.
South Korea might have to elevate social distancing restrictions to the highest level, which includes a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, school closures, a halt to professional sports and requiring companies to have most of their employees work from home, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a Facebook message apologized for his government’s failure to contain the outbreak despite months of measures that hurt the economy.
He pleaded for vigilance, saying the country was going through its “last crisis before the arrival of vaccines and treatment.”
Health officials are also trying to ramp up testing and prevent the virus from being spread by those with mild or no symptoms.
In other developments in the region, Tokyo yesterday reported 621 new COVID-19 cases, setting a record in the capital where a lack of government measures triggered concerns about a surge during the holiday season.
Nationwide, Japan reported a total of 174,000 cases, with about 2,500 deaths.
Latest data shows that ongoing measures have been ineffective and the situation could worsen during the holiday season.
‘STEP TOWARD FAIRNESS’: Under the draft Australian law, if Google and Facebook fail to negotiate in good faith with news companies they could be fined A$10 million Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation introduced into the Australian parliament yesterday that would make the tech giants pay for journalism they display. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg introduced the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content. “We are not seeking to protect traditional media companies from the rigor of competition or technological disruption, which we know benefits consumers,” Frydenberg told the parliament. “Rather, we are seeking
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara was arrested yesterday for allegedly taking US$1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for those hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Juliari was named as a suspect, along with four others, after Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) agents on Saturday seized suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash equivalent to US$1.2 million in a sting operation in Jakarta. He turned himself in yesterday at the agency’s headquarters in Jakarta, becoming the second minister in Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s government to be arrested over alleged graft in recent weeks. “That’s the people’s money ... it’s
It is certainly one way to defend a home: Scientists have observed that Asian honeybees collect chicken feces, buffalo dung and even human urine, then smear it around the entrances of their nests to stop attacks from marauding giant hornets. The pungent practice is the first documented case of honeybees collecting non-plant matter, and the first clear example that they can use a “tool” — in this case, excrement. A team led by Heather Mattila at Wellesley College published a study on the phenomenon in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday. “We’re adding another, rather complicated defense that Asian honeybees have to an