AUSTRALIA
Authorities find MDMA haul
Authorities have uncovered almost half a tonne of the illicit drug MDMA concealed inside an excavator imported from the UK, they said yesterday. An investigation launched in March unearthed 226 plastic bags of the drug, commonly known as ecstacy or molly, amounting to 448kg. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) estimated the street value of the find at up to A$79 million (US$59.75 million). “The group thought that hiding drugs in machinery and consigning it to a legitimate auction house would be an innocuous way to avoid detection into Australia and, indeed, they were very wrong in that assumption,” AFP Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said.
UNITED STATES
Pornhub loses credit cards
Visa and Mastercard on Thursday said they would no longer process payments to Pornhub after US media reported the site hosts videos depicting child sex abuse and rape. The New York Times said the pornography Web site includes “many” videos depicting “child abuse and nonconsensual violence” among the 6.8 million new videos posted each year, and that because Pornhub users can download videos directly from the site, images of abuse could be reposted repeatedly. Pornhub called the decisions “exceptionally disappointing.” The company earlier this week announced it would only allow “properly identified users to upload content,” and banned downloads.
ETHIOPIA
Aid group staffer killed
A staff member of an international aid group has been killed in a conflict in the Tigray region, it said yesterday. The International Rescue Committee said that “communication with the area is extremely difficult and we are still working to gather and confirm the details surrounding the events that led to the death of our colleague” in the Hitsats refugee camp in Shire. Thousands of people, including civilians, are thought to have been killed in the fighting, which began on Nov. 4 and has threatened to destabilize the Horn of Africa.
RUSSIA
Deaths rise by 50,000
The number of deaths from all causes in October rose by nearly 50,000 from the previous year, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday. Rosstat reported that 205,500 people died in Russia in October, a rise of 47,800 on October last year. It did not give any explanation for the excess mortality, but said that 22,761 people died who were either among confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, including 11,630 cases where the primary cause of death was COVID-19. From April to the end of October, excess mortality in Russia stands at almost 165,000 deaths compared to a year earlier. Since the start of the pandemic, only 45,280 deaths from COVID-19 have been officially recorded.
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology
‘STEP TOWARD FAIRNESS’: Under the draft Australian law, if Google and Facebook fail to negotiate in good faith with news companies they could be fined A$10 million Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation introduced into the Australian parliament yesterday that would make the tech giants pay for journalism they display. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg introduced the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content. “We are not seeking to protect traditional media companies from the rigor of competition or technological disruption, which we know benefits consumers,” Frydenberg told the parliament. “Rather, we are seeking
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara was arrested yesterday for allegedly taking US$1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for those hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Juliari was named as a suspect, along with four others, after Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) agents on Saturday seized suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash equivalent to US$1.2 million in a sting operation in Jakarta. He turned himself in yesterday at the agency’s headquarters in Jakarta, becoming the second minister in Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s government to be arrested over alleged graft in recent weeks. “That’s the people’s money ... it’s