World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Authorities find MDMA haul

Authorities have uncovered almost half a tonne of the illicit drug MDMA concealed inside an excavator imported from the UK, they said yesterday. An investigation launched in March unearthed 226 plastic bags of the drug, commonly known as ecstacy or molly, amounting to 448kg. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) estimated the street value of the find at up to A$79 million (US$59.75 million). “The group thought that hiding drugs in machinery and consigning it to a legitimate auction house would be an innocuous way to avoid detection into Australia and, indeed, they were very wrong in that assumption,” AFP Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said.

UNITED STATES

Pornhub loses credit cards

Visa and Mastercard on Thursday said they would no longer process payments to Pornhub after US media reported the site hosts videos depicting child sex abuse and rape. The New York Times said the pornography Web site includes “many” videos depicting “child abuse and nonconsensual violence” among the 6.8 million new videos posted each year, and that because Pornhub users can download videos directly from the site, images of abuse could be reposted repeatedly. Pornhub called the decisions “exceptionally disappointing.” The company earlier this week announced it would only allow “properly identified users to upload content,” and banned downloads.

ETHIOPIA

Aid group staffer killed

A staff member of an international aid group has been killed in a conflict in the Tigray region, it said yesterday. The International Rescue Committee said that “communication with the area is extremely difficult and we are still working to gather and confirm the details surrounding the events that led to the death of our colleague” in the Hitsats refugee camp in Shire. Thousands of people, including civilians, are thought to have been killed in the fighting, which began on Nov. 4 and has threatened to destabilize the Horn of Africa.

RUSSIA

Deaths rise by 50,000

The number of deaths from all causes in October rose by nearly 50,000 from the previous year, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday. Rosstat reported that 205,500 people died in Russia in October, a rise of 47,800 on October last year. It did not give any explanation for the excess mortality, but said that 22,761 people died who were either among confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, including 11,630 cases where the primary cause of death was COVID-19. From April to the end of October, excess mortality in Russia stands at almost 165,000 deaths compared to a year earlier. Since the start of the pandemic, only 45,280 deaths from COVID-19 have been officially recorded.