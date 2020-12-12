US finally to return 12 military sites to S Korea

The US military yesterday agreed to return 12 sites to South Korea, including some in central Seoul, clearing the way for civilian construction projects after years of squabbling over the hand-back.

US forces have been stationed in South Korea since the 1950 to 1953 Korean War.

In the past few years, the allies have disputed the cost of maintaining the 28,500 US personnel at various bases despite what many see as a growing North Korean threat.

The 12 sites are among 80 that US Forces Korea (USFK) agreed in 2002 to hand over to South Korea for redevelopment, but the plans have been delayed by haggling over cleanup costs.

The two sides finalized the handover plan for the 12 sites on the condition that the discussion of cleanup costs continued, South Korean government agencies said in a statement.

“We reached the decision comprehensively considering social and economic issues in the communities caused by the delays and their requests for the swift return,” Choi Chang-won, a vice minister of the South Korean Office of Government Policy Coordination, told a news briefing.

Residents in some areas have protested for years to have the sites returned for civilian use, saying that the US facilities stifled development plans and undermined property prices.

Among the 12 sites are six in the capital, Seoul, including two at the Yongsan Garrison in the city center, which housed the USFK headquarters until it was moved in 2018 to the new, sprawling Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul.

The government plans to refurbish the sites and build residential and commercial facilities to help curb spiraling apartment prices, the government agencies said.

The South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare and Seoul authorities are considering a plan for a public hospital specializing in infectious diseases at one of the sites in the capital.