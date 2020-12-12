The US military yesterday agreed to return 12 sites to South Korea, including some in central Seoul, clearing the way for civilian construction projects after years of squabbling over the hand-back.
US forces have been stationed in South Korea since the 1950 to 1953 Korean War.
In the past few years, the allies have disputed the cost of maintaining the 28,500 US personnel at various bases despite what many see as a growing North Korean threat.
The 12 sites are among 80 that US Forces Korea (USFK) agreed in 2002 to hand over to South Korea for redevelopment, but the plans have been delayed by haggling over cleanup costs.
The two sides finalized the handover plan for the 12 sites on the condition that the discussion of cleanup costs continued, South Korean government agencies said in a statement.
“We reached the decision comprehensively considering social and economic issues in the communities caused by the delays and their requests for the swift return,” Choi Chang-won, a vice minister of the South Korean Office of Government Policy Coordination, told a news briefing.
Residents in some areas have protested for years to have the sites returned for civilian use, saying that the US facilities stifled development plans and undermined property prices.
CURBING PRICES
Among the 12 sites are six in the capital, Seoul, including two at the Yongsan Garrison in the city center, which housed the USFK headquarters until it was moved in 2018 to the new, sprawling Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul.
The government plans to refurbish the sites and build residential and commercial facilities to help curb spiraling apartment prices, the government agencies said.
The South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare and Seoul authorities are considering a plan for a public hospital specializing in infectious diseases at one of the sites in the capital.
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology
‘STEP TOWARD FAIRNESS’: Under the draft Australian law, if Google and Facebook fail to negotiate in good faith with news companies they could be fined A$10 million Google and Facebook would risk multimillion-dollar fines if they failed to comply with proposed legislation introduced into the Australian parliament yesterday that would make the tech giants pay for journalism they display. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg introduced the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code and revealed details of his plan for Australia to become the first country to force the digital platforms to compensate news media for journalistic content. “We are not seeking to protect traditional media companies from the rigor of competition or technological disruption, which we know benefits consumers,” Frydenberg told the parliament. “Rather, we are seeking
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara was arrested yesterday for allegedly taking US$1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for those hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Juliari was named as a suspect, along with four others, after Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) agents on Saturday seized suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash equivalent to US$1.2 million in a sting operation in Jakarta. He turned himself in yesterday at the agency’s headquarters in Jakarta, becoming the second minister in Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s government to be arrested over alleged graft in recent weeks. “That’s the people’s money ... it’s