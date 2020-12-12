“It will be extremely terrible to see” rich countries receiving COVID-19 vaccines while African nations go without, especially as a new surge in cases begins on the continent of 1.3 billion people, Africa’s top public health official said on Thursday.
As the world watches mass vaccinations begin in Britain, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director John Nkengasong has warned that Africa might not see vaccines until after the second quarter of next year.
Nkengasong urged the UN to summon a special session to discuss the ethical, fair distribution of vaccines to avoid “this North-South distrust in respect to vaccines, which is a common good.”
Photo: Reuters
COVID-19 will not be defeated in the West alone, he said, taking aim at “today’s dialogue of suspicion” as rich countries buy vaccines “in excess of their needs, while we in Africa are still struggling with the COVAX facility,” the multinational initiative designed to deliver at least some vaccines to less developed countries.
Africa would not receive nearly enough vaccines from COVAX to reach the goal of vaccinating 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity, Nkengasong said, and he appealed to countries with excess doses to give them to COVAX or countries in need.
He has warned that COVID-19 could become endemic in Africa if vaccinations take too long.
In a separate briefing, Richard Mihigo of the WHO said it is time “to make a strong appeal” for equitable access, calling it a “real problem,” as some countries have ordered far more doses than needed.
Africa’s 54 countries now have a total of more than 2.3 million confirmed infections, including 100,000 in the past week.
“Clearly the second wave is here, no doubt,” Nkengasong said.
He called this “a pivotal moment in the history of our continent” with development in the balance.
As he spoke, the WTO was meeting in Geneva on a request by South Africa and India to waive some intellectual property rules to allow for faster, easier access to COVID-19 vaccines.
“But a small group of high-income countries and their trading partners have opposed it including Brazil, the European Union, Canada, the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement with Amnesty International supporting the waiver.
The US has said the waiver would be a “broad and unprecedented step,” according to notes from an internal WTO meeting last month.
The EU said the waiver could “undermine the ongoing public-private collaboration” on equitable access and stressed the need to “preserve incentives,” while Britain said it would create “long-term uncertainty.”
Bangladesh told the meeting that unconditional, affordable vaccine access is “a matter of extreme urgency.”
Rohit Malpani, a Paris-based public health consultant, said that opposition to the waiver would further delay the production of vaccines.
“We have a situation where donor countries say they’re willing to provide funds to COVAX to buy vaccines, but there are none available because of the [intellectual property] issue,” he said.
“It’s like inviting someone to dinner and giving them a plate, but then keeping all the food,” he added.
