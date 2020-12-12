China’s female comedians tackle taboos

AFP, BEIJING





Strutting onstage with well-honed confidence, 23-year-old comedian Qiqi is part of a new wave of young, female stand-up acts in China, crashing into what has always previously been a man’s world.

Her jokes were met with roars of laughter from the well-heeled young professionals watching in a packed Beijing theater.

“I’ve always liked making people laugh ever since I was small. It gives me a sense of accomplishment,” said Qiqi, using her stage name.

Stand-up comedian Qiqi performs at a bar in Beijing on Nov. 21. Photo: AFP

She is among those benefiting from a surge of interest in stand-up in China, thanks to a wildly popular new Web series called Rock & Roast.

It racked up hundreds of millions of views this summer, and made viral sensations of several of its female stand-ups — their refreshingly outspoken anecdotes about awkward romantic encounters, body image and annoying male traits clearly striking a chord.

“My boss can’t even properly describe the tasks he wants me to do,” Qiqi, sporting dyed strawberry blonde pigtails, riffed to knowing chuckles from the crowd.

“He said: ‘Hey, can you arrange a meeting with so-and-so?’ The person, time and place are all missing. It’s like he expects us to have some kind of telepathic connection,” she added.

Qiqi’s full-time job is at an Internet media company, and her sets often draw upon her daily life and common millennial complaints.

She first dabbled in open mic performances three years ago, when stand-up was making its first inroads in China — shows where she says she “had no idea what she was doing.”

However, the self-deprecation in her act is something that fans are drawn to.

“One of the biggest characteristics of female comedians is that they dare to laugh at themselves,” one audience member said after a performance.

Qiqi is steadily gaining fans and earning up to 9,000 yuan (US$1,375) per month from shows.

“When I first arrived in Beijing after graduation, I realized Beijing has inherited an age-old traditional northern Chinese culture — swearing,” ran another of Qiqi’s jokes, playing on a trope well-known to her audience — the renowned surliness of the locals.

Recalling her dealings with a foul-mouthed woman who runs a restaurant near her, she gleefully recounted profanity after profanity.

Qiqi said that she was once called “vulgar and cheap” for swearing by an online viewer, and added that women are subjected to more scrutiny than their male counterparts.

However, she shies away from being labeled a “feminist” — seen as an inherently political term in China.

Yang Mei, another Beijing-based comedian, agrees that audiences “don’t like female comedians swearing, but see men swearing as normal, maybe because they think women are supposed to be more obedient.”

Yang, 27, left her film industry job last year to perform full-time.

“I’m wearing a new jumper I bought for the occasion, just in case there are any hot guys in the audience,” she quipped in one of her shows. “I just had a look around at the male audience members — I think I can probably take it off now.”

Yang Mei and Qiqi said that overall, shows like Rock & Roast have encouraged women to try performing and boosted their visibility.