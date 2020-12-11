SpaceX prototype ‘success’ ends in fiery crash landing

AFP, WASHINGTON





A prototype of the future giant SpaceX rocket Starship — which the company hopes will become its go-to for Mars missions — on Wednesday crashed in a fiery explosion during a test launch along the Texas coast.

However, the company line was upbeat as a livestream of the launch displayed the on-screen message “AWESOME TEST. CONGRATS STARSHIP TEAM!”

“Mars, here we come!!” SpaceX founder Tesla’s Elon Musk wrote on Twitter just minutes after the flight, explaining that a too-fast landing speed was to blame for the crash.

SpaceX’s Starship SN8 explodes during a landing attempt at a facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

He recounted the successful parts of the rocket’s short late-afternoon trip: the takeoff, the change of position in flight and its pre-explosion precise landing trajectory.

“We got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team,” he wrote.

Wednesday’s test launch took off and ascended properly in a seemingly straight line, before one and then another of its engines went out.

SpaceX’s Starship SN8 flies from a facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

After 4 minutes and 45 seconds of flight, its third engine extinguished and the rocket began its descent in its expected position. The engines were restarted just seconds before landing in an effort to slow the ship, but it crashed hard into the Earth.

Smaller prototypes have already blasted off several hundred meters into the air for less than a minute as part of a series of tests aimed at developing the next generation of rockets from the company at lightening speed.

After several aborted attempts this week, the flight was livestreamed on the @SpaceX Twitter account. The test flight was planned to check the huge metal body of SN8 (Starship No. 8) and its three engines for their aerodynamism, including during the ship’s return to Earth — which happens vertically, in the same vein as SpaceX’s pioneering Falcon 9 rocket.

A SpaceX prototype Starship takes off from a facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“With a test such as this, success is not measured by completion of specific objectives, but rather how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship,” a statement on the company’s Web site said.

Construction of SN9, the next prototype, is almost finished.

The experimental flights are taking place in a nearly deserted part of southern Texas on the Gulf of Mexico near the border with Mexico — an area empty enough that any flight malfunction would be unlikely to cause physical or property damage.

Musk has announced that he plans to move to the vast southern US state from California.

Any future completed Starship rocket are to be equipped with 37 engines instead of nine, and would be 120m tall.

Musk hopes to be able to one day launch several of these space ships to Mars, although they could prove useful even in the short term as NASA eyes re-establishing an ongoing presence on the Moon in 2024.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is scheduled to pay an undisclosed sum to take Starship for a spin around the Moon in 2023 at the earliest.