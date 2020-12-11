EU and UK set Sunday as Brexit deadline

‘LIVELY DISCUSSION’: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that talks with Boris Johnson provided ‘a clear understanding,’ but they are ‘far apart’

AFP, BRUSSELS





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until Sunday to decide on the future of post-Brexit negotiations after a three-hour dinner left the two sides “far apart.”

Johnson arrived in Brussels on Wednesday in a last-gasp effort to salvage trade talks that are teetering toward failure and the two leaders agreed that their negotiators should attempt one last push to bridge the divide.

“We had a lively and interesting discussion on the state of play across the list of outstanding issues,” Von der Leyen said in a statement after the dinner at her Brussels’ headquarters. “We gained a clear understanding of each other’s positions. They remain far apart.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for photographers prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. Photo: AP

A senior UK source said that the talks were “frank” and that it remained unclear whether the “very large gaps” between the two sides can be bridged.

The leaders agreed to further discussions by their negotiating teams “over the next few days” and that a “firm decision” should be taken by Sunday, the UK source said.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost have narrowed the gaps over eight months, but London has said that it would reclaim full sovereignty at the end of the year after half-a-century of close economic integration.

European sources said that the two men and their teams were to return to the talks yesterday, just ahead of a summit of the EU’s national leaders.

Johnson had jetted to the city where he made his name as an EU-bashing newspaper reporter and met Von der Leyen in the Berlaymont, headquarters of the EU Commission.

After posing for photographers, they headed in for a meeting that was treated as the almost-final chance of a breakthrough before the UK leaves the EU single market at the end of the year.

Although prospects for a breakthrough were slight, Johnson “does not want to leave any route to a possible deal untested,” the UK source said, after the two ate a dinner of scallops and steamed turbot, two of the seafood varieties that European boats fish for in British waters.

Talks are mainly blocked over the issue of fair competition, with the UK refusing to accept a mechanism that would allow the EU to respond swiftly if UK and EU business rules diverge, and put European firms at a disadvantage.

“A good deal is still there to be done,” Johnson had told the UK parliament before setting off for Brussels, while insisting that the UK would “prosper mightily” with or without agreement.

If the UK leaves the EU single market in three weeks without a follow-on trade agreement, the damage caused by delays to travelers and freight at its borders would be compounded by import tariffs.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that there was still a chance for a deal.

However, she warned that “we must not endanger the integrity of the common market.”

Merkel said that the UK would have to accept that as UK and EU laws move apart after Brexit there must be a way to ensure a “level playing field for tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow.”