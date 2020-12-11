Hunter Biden probe might be a concern for his father, Joe

Bloomberg





US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office with his son under federal criminal investigation, creating immediate practical and ethical challenges for his nascent administration.

Biden’s transition team on Wednesday issued a short statement that said the US attorney in Delaware is investigating Hunter Biden’s tax affairs.

The investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings has been under way since 2018, and involves not only the US Department of Justice (DOJ), but also the US Internal Revenue Service, according to two people familiar with the matter who discussed the sensitive inquiry on condition of anonymity.

The transition team’s statement said that it only learned of the investigation recently.

The probe is focusing on Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China, as CNN reported earlier, and Joe Biden is not a target, a third person said.

The disclosure means Joe Biden and his team can no longer simply ignore or downplay allegations of corruption by his son.

Some Republican lawmakers called on US Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate the matter, a move that would ensure the probe carries at least into Joe Biden’s early presidency.

US President Donald Trump before the Nov. 3 election asked Barr to announce investigations into the Bidens, but the probe, which began before Barr became attorney general last year, remained a secret to the public.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the US attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. “I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

“No government agency like this is going to do this unless they have enough information to feel confident,” said Mike Sullivan, a former IRS auditor. “DOJ doesn’t take random cases because it makes them look foolish.”

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, before the election released materials to the media purportedly from a laptop that Hunter Biden had left at a Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop.

The president’s campaign said that the materials undercut Joe Biden’s claims that he and his son never discussed overseas business dealings..