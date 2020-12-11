US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office with his son under federal criminal investigation, creating immediate practical and ethical challenges for his nascent administration.
Biden’s transition team on Wednesday issued a short statement that said the US attorney in Delaware is investigating Hunter Biden’s tax affairs.
The investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings has been under way since 2018, and involves not only the US Department of Justice (DOJ), but also the US Internal Revenue Service, according to two people familiar with the matter who discussed the sensitive inquiry on condition of anonymity.
Photo: AFP
The transition team’s statement said that it only learned of the investigation recently.
The probe is focusing on Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China, as CNN reported earlier, and Joe Biden is not a target, a third person said.
The disclosure means Joe Biden and his team can no longer simply ignore or downplay allegations of corruption by his son.
Some Republican lawmakers called on US Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate the matter, a move that would ensure the probe carries at least into Joe Biden’s early presidency.
US President Donald Trump before the Nov. 3 election asked Barr to announce investigations into the Bidens, but the probe, which began before Barr became attorney general last year, remained a secret to the public.
“I learned yesterday for the first time that the US attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. “I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”
“No government agency like this is going to do this unless they have enough information to feel confident,” said Mike Sullivan, a former IRS auditor. “DOJ doesn’t take random cases because it makes them look foolish.”
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, before the election released materials to the media purportedly from a laptop that Hunter Biden had left at a Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop.
The president’s campaign said that the materials undercut Joe Biden’s claims that he and his son never discussed overseas business dealings..
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty level Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We have achieved in a timely manner the poverty alleviation goal of the new era,” Xi said at a meeting of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, China’s supreme decisionmaking body, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The incomes of nearly 100 million people had moved above China’s official poverty line — defined as those who earn less than 11 yuan (US$1.68) per day, he said. After assuming leadership of the
Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara was arrested yesterday for allegedly taking US$1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for those hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Juliari was named as a suspect, along with four others, after Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) agents on Saturday seized suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash equivalent to US$1.2 million in a sting operation in Jakarta. He turned himself in yesterday at the agency’s headquarters in Jakarta, becoming the second minister in Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s government to be arrested over alleged graft in recent weeks. “That’s the people’s money ... it’s