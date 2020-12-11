Virus Outbreak: Japan COVID-19 cases hit daily high in ‘third wave’

OVERSTRETCHED: Yasutaka Kakinoki, a physician at a hospital in Asahikawa, Japan, said the caseload had brought local health services to the ‘brink of collapse’

The Guardian, TOKYO





Japan on Wednesday reported 2,811 new COVID-19 infections, as well as a record 555 people with serious symptoms, the Kyodo news agency said.

Record daily case numbers were seen in six of the country’s 47 prefectures, including the popular tourist destinations of Kyoto and Kagoshima, a city in the far southwest.

Japan’s Self-Defense Force sent nurses to Asahikawa, a city with a population of 330,000 on Hokkaido, where local health services are overstretched.

A man wearing a face shield as protection against COVID-19 visits the Dino-A-Live dinosaur art exhibition in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Osaka prefecture, the second most-affected region after Tokyo, has also requested medical personnel from the armed forces.

Tokyo yesterday reported 602 new infections — its highest daily figure since 584 infections on Saturday last week.

The capital, the worst-hit region in Japan with almost 45,000 cases, is due to host the Olympic Games in six months’ time, with test events scheduled to resume as early as the first week of March.

The nationwide surge, which experts are describing as a third wave, has prompted calls for the government to suspend its Go To Travel program, a heavily subsidized scheme to encourage tourism to support regional economies during the pandemic.

While Sapporo — the biggest city in Hokkaido and host of the Olympic marathon events next year — and Osaka have been withdrawn from the campaign, the government has resisted pressure to suspend it in other parts of the country.

Daily case numbers might rise even more toward the end of the year, when many Japanese return to their hometowns to spend time with family.

“I would like people planning to travel to think again,” Kyodo quoted Japan Medical Association president Toshio Nakagawa as saying.

Yasutaka Kakinoki, a physician at a hospital in Asahikawa, said the caseload had brought local health services to the “brink of collapse.”

Sapporo last week issued an emergency “red alert” over the spread of the coronavirus and urged all residents to avoid nonessential outings until the middle of the month.

Additional reporting by Reuters