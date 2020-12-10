Money made available for wildlife conservation by the EU is based on a popularity contest, with vertebrates getting nearly 500 times more funding per species than invertebrates, a new report said.
Brown bears, wolves, bitterns and Eurasian lynxes are the Hollywood stars of European conservation and receive almost the same amount as all invertebrates put together, an analysis of funding under the EU’s Habitats Directive found.
This leaves little for less charismatic creatures such as spiders and crustaceans, many of which are crucial to ecosystem health and at greater risk of extinction, the study showed.
The paper, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, is the latest to show that invertebrates are being overlooked by conservation efforts, which usually focus on more eye-catching birds and mammals.
A team led by Stefano Mammola, a cave ecologist at the Italian National Research Council, analyzed the EU’s Life Program — which funds climate and environment action — between 1992 and 2018 to see how money was allocated.
The study found that 23 percent of Europe’s vertebrates received funding, compared with 0.06 percent of invertebrates.
In total, vertebrates attracted 970 million euros (US$1.18 billion), six times more than the 150 million euros for invertebrates.
“The data was amazing in terms of how much bears, wolves and a few birds got in terms of funding,” Mammola said. “The bias operates at different levels within mammals — you have a few species that get everything. There is only one spider included in the Habitats Directive, a few crustaceans and not a single parasite.”
The risk of extinction did not seem to influence how much money a species received.
The brown bear and gray wolf received the most money: 47 million euros and 33 million euros.
Both animals are “of least concern,” the International Union for Conservation of Nature said.
The rate of extinction in insects is eight times faster than that of birds, mammals and reptiles, an analysis published last year showed, with known declines likely to be the “tip of the iceberg.”
The findings are released as the EU creates its biodiversity strategy for the next decade, with the aim of protecting 30 percent of land for nature by 2030, with an estimated budget of 20 billion euros.
The paper outlines a strategy for fair spending in the coming decade, and a recent EU proposal said that it would try to account more for invertebrates in the Life Program.
“We should have reached a point, in my opinion, where we do not have to explain why protecting biodiversity is important,” said Mammola. “I see the point of attracting people using charismatic species, I’m not denying that, but I think there are also lots of charismatic species in the invertebrate world. We need to change the perception of what’s charismatic and illustrate the larger diversity of what’s there.”
