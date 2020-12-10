Virus Outbreak: Kim’s sister slams Seoul for questioning virus claim

AP, SEOUL





The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday lambasted South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha for questioning Pyongyang’s claim to be COVID-19 free, warning of potential consequences for the comments.

Kang on Saturday last week said that it is hard to believe North Korea’s claim that there has been no outbreak on its soil.

The North has been unresponsive to South Korea’s offer for cooperation to jointly tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on March 2 last year. Photo: AP

The North Korean leader’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, responded in a statement carried by state media.

“It can be seen from the reckless remarks made by her without any consideration of the consequences that she is too eager to further chill the frozen relations between North and South Korea,” she said.

“Her real intention is very clear. We will never forget her words, and she might have to pay dearly for it,” Kim Yo-jong said.

The remarks show how sensitive North Korea is to what it considers any outside attempt to tarnish its image, as its guards against the pandemic and the economic fallout.

Despite its zero-virus case claim, North Korea’s state media have repeatedly said that there is a “maximum emergency” anti-COVID-19 campaign in which it has closed its international borders, flown out diplomats and isolated residents with suspected symptoms.

North Korea’s border closure with China, its biggest trading partner, is wrecking its already fragile economy.

Pyongyang has admitted that it is facing “multiple crises” due to the pandemic, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent US-led sanctions imposed over its nuclear program.

Experts have said that a major COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea could cause a humanitarian disaster because of its fragile healthcare system.

Kang told a forum in Bahrain that the pandemic had “made North Korea more North Korea — that is, more closed, very top-down decisionmaking process where there is very little debate on their measures in dealing with COVID-19.”

“They still say they do not have any cases, which is hard to believe,” Kang said. “So, all signs are the regime is very intensely focused on controlling the disease that they say they do not have.”