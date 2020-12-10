Virus Outbreak: Nine out of 10 poor nations to miss out on vaccines

UNEQUAL ACCESS: Billions of people in low-income countries are unlikely to get COVID-19 jabs as rich countries secure 53 percent of the most promising vaccines

The Guardian





Nine out of 10 people in 70 low-

income countries are unlikely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 next year, because the majority of the most promising vaccines coming onstream have been bought up by the West, campaigners have said.

As the first people get vaccinated in the UK, the People’s Vaccine Alliance said that the deals done by rich countries’ governments would leave the poor at the mercy of the rampaging virus. Rich countries with 14 percent of the world’s population have secured 53 percent of the most promising vaccines.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, welcomes the arrival of a DHL plane carrying more than 100,000 doses of the first batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv yesterday. Photo: AFP

Canada has bought more doses per head of population than any other — enough to vaccinate each Canadian five times, said the alliance, which includes Amnesty International, Frontline AIDS, Global Justice Now and Oxfam.

“No one should be blocked from getting a life-saving vaccine because of the country they live in or the amount of money in their pocket,” Oxfam health policy manager Anna Marriott said.

“But unless something changes dramatically, billions of people around the world will not receive a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 for years to come,” she said.

Supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, approved in the UK last week, would almost all go to rich countries — 96 percent of doses have been bought by the West.

The Moderna vaccine uses a similar technology, which also is claimed to have 95 percent efficacy, and is going exclusively to rich countries.

The prices of both vaccines are high and access for low-income countries would be complicated by the ultra-low temperatures at which they need to be stored.

By contrast, the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has 70 percent efficacy, is stable at normal fridge temperatures and the price has been set deliberately low for global access. The manufacturers have said 64 percent of doses would go to people in the developing world.

The campaigners applaud this commitment, but said one firm alone cannot supply the whole world. At most, Oxford/AstraZeneca could reach 18 percent of the world’s population next year.

The alliance has used data from science information and analytics company Airfinity to analyze the global deals with the eight leading vaccine candidates. They found that 67 low and lower middle-income countries risk being left behind as rich countries move toward their escape route from the pandemic.

Five of the 67 — Kenya, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan and Ukraine — have reported nearly 1.5 million cases between them.

The campaigners want COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to share their technology and intellectual property through the WHO COVID-19 Technology Access Pool. That would allow billions more doses to be made at low prices for the developing world.

AstraZeneca/Oxford, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have received more than US$5 billion of public funding to develop their vaccines, they said, which means they have a responsibility to act in the global public interest.

“Rich countries have enough doses to vaccinate everyone nearly three times over, whilst poor countries don’t even have enough to reach health workers and people at risk,” Mohga Kamal Yanni of the People’s Vaccine Alliance said.

“The current system, where pharmaceutical corporations use government funding for research, retain exclusive rights and keep their technology secret to boost profits, could cost many lives,” Yanni said.

“The hoarding of vaccines actively undermines global efforts to ensure that everyone, everywhere can be protected from COVID-19,” said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice. “Rich countries have clear human rights obligations not only to refrain from actions that could harm access to vaccines elsewhere, but also to cooperate and provide assistance to countries that need it.”