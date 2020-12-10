Nine out of 10 people in 70 low-
income countries are unlikely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 next year, because the majority of the most promising vaccines coming onstream have been bought up by the West, campaigners have said.
As the first people get vaccinated in the UK, the People’s Vaccine Alliance said that the deals done by rich countries’ governments would leave the poor at the mercy of the rampaging virus. Rich countries with 14 percent of the world’s population have secured 53 percent of the most promising vaccines.
Photo: AFP
Canada has bought more doses per head of population than any other — enough to vaccinate each Canadian five times, said the alliance, which includes Amnesty International, Frontline AIDS, Global Justice Now and Oxfam.
“No one should be blocked from getting a life-saving vaccine because of the country they live in or the amount of money in their pocket,” Oxfam health policy manager Anna Marriott said.
“But unless something changes dramatically, billions of people around the world will not receive a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 for years to come,” she said.
Supplies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, approved in the UK last week, would almost all go to rich countries — 96 percent of doses have been bought by the West.
The Moderna vaccine uses a similar technology, which also is claimed to have 95 percent efficacy, and is going exclusively to rich countries.
The prices of both vaccines are high and access for low-income countries would be complicated by the ultra-low temperatures at which they need to be stored.
By contrast, the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has 70 percent efficacy, is stable at normal fridge temperatures and the price has been set deliberately low for global access. The manufacturers have said 64 percent of doses would go to people in the developing world.
The campaigners applaud this commitment, but said one firm alone cannot supply the whole world. At most, Oxford/AstraZeneca could reach 18 percent of the world’s population next year.
The alliance has used data from science information and analytics company Airfinity to analyze the global deals with the eight leading vaccine candidates. They found that 67 low and lower middle-income countries risk being left behind as rich countries move toward their escape route from the pandemic.
Five of the 67 — Kenya, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan and Ukraine — have reported nearly 1.5 million cases between them.
The campaigners want COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to share their technology and intellectual property through the WHO COVID-19 Technology Access Pool. That would allow billions more doses to be made at low prices for the developing world.
AstraZeneca/Oxford, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have received more than US$5 billion of public funding to develop their vaccines, they said, which means they have a responsibility to act in the global public interest.
“Rich countries have enough doses to vaccinate everyone nearly three times over, whilst poor countries don’t even have enough to reach health workers and people at risk,” Mohga Kamal Yanni of the People’s Vaccine Alliance said.
“The current system, where pharmaceutical corporations use government funding for research, retain exclusive rights and keep their technology secret to boost profits, could cost many lives,” Yanni said.
“The hoarding of vaccines actively undermines global efforts to ensure that everyone, everywhere can be protected from COVID-19,” said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of economic and social justice. “Rich countries have clear human rights obligations not only to refrain from actions that could harm access to vaccines elsewhere, but also to cooperate and provide assistance to countries that need it.”
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty level Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We have achieved in a timely manner the poverty alleviation goal of the new era,” Xi said at a meeting of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, China’s supreme decisionmaking body, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The incomes of nearly 100 million people had moved above China’s official poverty line — defined as those who earn less than 11 yuan (US$1.68) per day, he said. After assuming leadership of the