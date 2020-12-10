A woman whose son was killed in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand a year ago said that as she stood crying, wailing and calling out his name on a beach soon afterward, a stranger came up to her and held her.
“To this day, I do not know who that lady was,” said Avey Woods during a televised service held yesterday in the town of Whakatane to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy.
“I hope she’s listening, because that just shows you what a community we are, and how powerful that felt that day,” Woods said.
Photo: AP
Woods’ 40-year-old son Hayden Marshall-Inman was a tour guide and among 22 people killed in the eruption on White Island on Dec. 9 last year. The island had been a popular tourist destination and 47 people were visiting when superheated steam spewed out from the crater floor. Most of those who survived suffered horrific burns.
Woods said that she continues to go to the beach each day to remember her son.
“No one can tell us how to grieve, because we grieve in our own time, and I believe that no one ever gets over the loss of a loved one,” Woods said.
Photo: AP
“You go through so many emotions. It’s shock, denial, tears, pain, anger, depression,” she added.
Many people now ask why tourists were ever allowed to visit the island, especially after experts monitoring seismic activity had raised the volcano’s alert level two weeks before the eruption.
New Zealand authorities last month filed safety breach charges against 10 organizations and three individuals in relation to the eruption. The charges brought by New Zealand’s WorkSafe agency are separate from an ongoing police investigation that could result in more charges, and the families of some of those killed and injured have also filed their own lawsuits.
Yet yesterday’s service was a time for those who lost loved ones or who were injured to pay tribute to the heroic rescue efforts by other tourists, who returned to the island in a boat to pick up the injured, as well as to police and hospital staff. People at the service stood in silence at 2:11pm, the moment the eruption took place.
Lauren and Matt Urey, who were injured in the eruption while visiting New Zealand on their honeymoon, spoke in a prerecorded video clip from their hometown of Richmond, Virginia.
“It is difficult to believe that a year has gone by already when it feels like this just happened yesterday,” Matt Urey said.
“While we have been forever changed by that day and will certainly never forget it, we are doing our best to move forward,” he said.
Lauren Urey said that from the shadow of the tragedy they had met amazing people, including the tourists who consoled them and provided emergency first aid on the boat trip back to Whakatane, and other survivors who have continued to be part of a support network as they recover.
Many of those killed and injured were tourists who had been traveling from Australia aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas. Of those killed, 14 were Australian, five were from the US, two were New Zealanders and one was German.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among the dignitaries who attended the service.
“I want to send a message of aroha [love] and support to the survivors overseas, their families and those who lost loved ones, as well as those who are here with us in the room today. We share in your sorrow,” Ardern said.
