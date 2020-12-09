US President Donald Trump was yesterday to aim to take credit for the speedy development of forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines, even as his administration is coming under scrutiny for failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of one of the leading contenders.
That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until manufacturer Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.
The revelation, confirmed on Monday by people familiar with the matter, came on the eve of Trump’s plans to host a White House summit aimed at celebrating the expected approval of the first vaccine later this week.
His administration is seeking to tamp down public skepticism over the vaccine and secure a key component of the president’s legacy.
The focus was to be on the administration’s plans to distribute and administer the vaccine, but officials from US president-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, which is to oversee the bulk of the largest vaccination program in the nation’s history once he takes office Jan. 20, were not invited.
Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to be endorsed by a panel of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisers as soon as this week, with delivery of 100 million doses — enough for 50 million Americans — expected in coming months.
Under its contract with Pfizer, the Trump administration committed to buy an initial 100 million doses, with an option to purchase as many as five times more.
This summer, the White House opted not to lock in an additional 100 million doses for delivery in the second quarter of next year, according to people who spoke about the matter on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Days ahead of the vaccine’s expected approval, the Trump administration is reversing course, but it was not clear that Pfizer, which has since made commitments to other countries, would be able to meet the latest request on the same timeline.
The Pfizer vaccine is one of two on track for emergency FDA authorization this month, the other coming from drugmaker Moderna.
