Far from the rifle cracks that occasionally rip through the rainforest as local tribes hunt mature primates for their meat and soft pelts, a sanctuary in a corner of the Colombian Amazon is offering new life to the orphaned monkeys left behind.
The refuge run by a local leader, Jhon Jairo Vasquez, is giving them a second chance — while gradually changing attitudes in the area — in the indigenous settlement of Mocagua on the banks of the Amazon.
Vasquez has proved to be a father figure for one of the orphans, a three-month-old female woolly monkey, of the genus Lagothrix, that he has named Maruja. The pair have become inseparable on his hikes through the rainforest, carrying the little primate in a sack on his back.
Photo: AFP
“I have become the father, and she’s become the daughter,” said Vasquez, 38. “An indigenous family ate the mother.”
Long prized by indigenous hunters for their meat and furry pelts, the woolly monkey is now classified by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as “vulnerable,” appearing on the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species.
Given their thick brown coat and gray appendages, young woolly monkeys like Maruja are often hunted for the pet trade, with their mothers sometimes killed in the process.
Fourteen years ago, Vazquez helped found the Maikuchiga animal refuge in the middle of the 700-strong Tikuna indigenous community in Mocagua.
Since 2006, he has been trying to convince locals of the damage caused by “over-hunting,” as well as a flourishing illegal wildlife market.
“It’s hard,” he said.
Reluctant at first, the Tikunas have developed a taste for eco-tourism.
“Rehabilitated” hunters have become guides who now “protect their wildlife,” Vasquez said.
However, traumatized orphans continue to arrive in Maikuchiga from other parts of the Amazon.
Since its creation, the refuge has rehabilitated about 800 monkeys, Vasquez said.
The community is located at a spot in the Amazon called the Triple Frontier, where Peru, Colombia and Brazil meet.
There is a long history of monkeys being hunted there for meat or for ritual purposes.
They are still shot from trees, mother and baby entwined as they fall, Vasquez said. “The mother does not let go of her baby. And the little one falls attached to its mother. Sometimes, the pellets can injure or even kill it.”
The adult’s flesh is roasted on a wood fire, as the meat is prized. The small survivors are sold as pets or exhibited to tourists visiting the indigenous communities of the Triple Frontier region.
The lucky ones are rescued by Corpoamazonia, the Colombian government agency in charge of environmental protection, based in nearby Leticia.
Luis Fernandez Cuevas, its director, said 22 young primates have been recovered since 2018.
Sometimes these are the result of “voluntary surrenders” by people who claim to have found them by chance, to avoid an investigation for trafficking or illegal possession of the animal.
In Colombia and neighboring Brazil, it is illegal to remove any animal from the wild to keep as a pet.
Vasquez looks after five other primates: the woolly monkeys Helena and Abril, an owl monkey (Aotus) called Papinanci, and two squirrel monkeys (Saimiri Sciureus), Mochis and Po.
“Here, they are given a new opportunity in life, the opportunity to become monkeys again,” he said.
However, Maikuchiga is financed by tourism, and the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the region hard, choking off tourist dollars for the locals and resources for the refuge.
At dawn, Vasquez prepared a breakfast of oat porridge and vitamins for his charges.
“When they are psychologically traumatized, it can take them a long time to adjust. They can’t see a child, a man... They tremble,” he said.
They also have to slowly adapt to the wild, to know how to recognize “the sounds of danger” from the jungle and the habits of predators.
Rehabilitation for these monkeys comes to an end when they leave the 4,000 protected hectares of Mocagua.
Little by little, they find their way through the trees and move in packs, learning what their mothers could not teach them.
“We realize that they have completed their rehabilitation when they disappear,” Vasquez said.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology
‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty level Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We have achieved in a timely manner the poverty alleviation goal of the new era,” Xi said at a meeting of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, China’s supreme decisionmaking body, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The incomes of nearly 100 million people had moved above China’s official poverty line — defined as those who earn less than 11 yuan (US$1.68) per day, he said. After assuming leadership of the