A Swiss village where a World War II-era munitions dump exploded 73 years ago is to be evacuated for about a decade while the remaining bombs are carted off, part of a US$1 billion plan approved by the government on Monday.
A series of explosions near Mitholz, deep in the Swiss Alps south of Bern, began just before midnight on Dec. 19, 1947, at an adjacent Swiss military weapons dump.
Nine people died as the shockwaves shook the valley and debris rained down on homes, destroying the town center and its railway station.
Photo: Reuters / VBS / DDPS
While Mitholz was quickly rebuilt, about 3,500 tonnes of aerial bombs, mines and hand grenades remained inside the mountainside military cache.
The aging stockpile has since been declared by munitions experts as unstable, with the potential to cause another tragedy.
“Debris from rock material and, secondarily, a blast of air from an explosion would be dangerous,” the government said.
The weapons removal, costing up to 900 million Swiss francs (US$1.01 billion), would not start until 2030, but Swiss leaders on Monday outlined plans to assess Mitholz’s property values next year to compensate about 170 people who will be forced out.
“Mitholz residents must move away during the removal and depending on how things progress, for more than 10 years,” the government said. “The Swiss Defense Department will support those affected, in particular in preparing for their departure.”
Not all residents are eager to pull up roots, local government official Matthias Schmid said.
Some fear they may never return, while lingering uncertainty over where people are to be resettled makes things more difficult.
Schmid hopes even the most reluctant can be convinced that leaving, while heartbreaking, is unavoidable to keep them safe.
“Some are sentimental. A few say they won’t go. We aim to find a good resolution, so once it is time, people will say: ‘I don’t want to leave, but I will go,’” he said.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology
‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty level Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We have achieved in a timely manner the poverty alleviation goal of the new era,” Xi said at a meeting of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, China’s supreme decisionmaking body, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The incomes of nearly 100 million people had moved above China’s official poverty line — defined as those who earn less than 11 yuan (US$1.68) per day, he said. After assuming leadership of the