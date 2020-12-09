US sanctions more officials over HK

NATIONAL SECURITY LAW: Another eight democracy campaigners were arrested yesterday, while US lawmakers voted to grant temporary residency to Hong Kongers

AFP, WASHINGTON and HONG KONG





Washington on Monday imposed sanctions on 14 senior Chinese officials over the growing clampdown in Hong Kong, with US President Donald Trump’s administration using its waning days to ramp up pressure on Beijing.

US president-elect Joe Biden has signaled that he would maintain the tough line, if not always the bellicose tone, on China, which US National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe last week described as the “greatest threat to democracy worldwide.”

The Trump administration said it was freezing any US assets and barring travel to the US of 14 vice chairs of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, which spearheaded a tough new security law in Hong Kong.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was holding Beijing accountable for its “unrelenting assault against Hong Kong’s democratic processes.”

“The United States again urges Beijing to abide by its international commitments and to heed the voices of many countries, which have condemned its actions,” Pompeo said in a statement.

However, the Trump administration stopped short of punishing the committee’s chairman, Li Zhanshu (栗戰書), a powerful figure in Beijing sometimes described as a right-hand man of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

The US has already slapped sanctions on pro-Beijing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), and has said that it no longer would treat the financial hub separate from China.

China’s rubber-stamp parliament pushed through the draconian new security law in June, despite international warnings that it was violating a promise to allow a separate system in Hong Kong made before Britain handed over its colony in 1997.

Through the law, China has largely succeeded in stamping out protests that rocked Hong Kong last year.

Eight Hong Kong democracy activists — including three former lawmakers — were yesterday arrested for their part in a July protest.

The detained include veteran activist “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄), former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai (胡志偉), former legislator Eddie Chu (朱凱迪) and Figo Chan (陳皓桓), the organizer of an annual rally marking the British handover of the territory to China in 1997.

Police said they are suspected of inciting, organizing and joining an “unauthorized assembly” on July 1, for which they could face a maximum of five years in prison.

On Monday, police also cited the law to make arrests over a small unofficial graduation rally last month at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, where masked students waved banners and chanted slogans that included, “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”

Li Kwai-wah (李桂華), a senior officer in Hong Kong’s new national security unit, told reporters that three had been arrested for unlawful assembly and “inciting secession,” a crime under the law.

Five others were also arrested for unlawful assembly, said Li, who is among a group of senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials that were earlier sanctioned by the US.

Amnesty International said that there was a “grim predictability” to the arrests as human rights deteriorate in Hong Kong.

“Chanting political slogans, singing songs and waving flags should never be crimes,” Amnesty’s Hong Kong program manager Lam Cho Ming (林祖明) said in a statement.

In related news, the US House of Representatives on Monday voted to welcome Hong Kong residents to live temporarily in the US, vowing to be a beacon for rights as China clamps down in the territory.

The House moved by consensus to issue so-called Temporary Protected Status for five years to Hong Kong residents, meaning that people from the financial will have the right to work in the US and will not be subject to deportation.

The initiative must still be approved by the Senate, but it enjoys support across party lines.

US Representative Tom Malinowski, a Democrat who sponsored the Hong Kong bill, said the decision to “self-confidently open our doors” was more powerful than moving to “slap a few sanctions” on Chinese officials.

“The best way to win against a dictatorship is to pit the strength of our system against the weakness of theirs, to hold up the glaring contrast between our free, open and self-confident democracy against the weakness of the oppressive, closed and fearful system that the communist party has imposed on the Chinese people, including now in Hong Kong,” Malinwowski said on the House floor.

“It’s actually much more than a humanitarian gesture — it’s one of the best ways to deter China from crushing Hong Kong,” he added.