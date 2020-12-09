Duterte rules out Christmas truce or talks with militants

AP, MANILA





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ruled out any ceasefire or resumption of long-stalled peace talks with communist guerrillas and renewed a vow to destroy the insurgents in his last two years in office.

Duterte made the remarks after the military refused to recommend any ceasefire traditionally observed by troops and the New People’s Army rebels during the Christmas season.

The military welcomed the president’s decision, saying that the rebels were “notoriously insincere.”

Duterte offered key Cabinet posts to activists to foster peace negotiations with the rebels after he took office in 2016.

However, government forces and the rebels accused each other of insincerity and of launching attacks against each other.

“There will be no ceasefire ever again under my term as president. For all intents and purposes, the ceasefire is dead,” Duterte said.

He also rejected the resumption of peace talks, saying he could be impeached or shot dead by the police and military if he agreed to what he said was a rebel demand to share power in a coalition government.

“No stupid president will allow it,” he said.

“It’s either I will be impeached or the military and the police will shoot me ... you will really be killed because you are a traitor of your country,” Duterte said.

There was no immediate reaction from the rebels.

Duterte said rebel “narratives” show that “you are out to share power. So, I have to destroy you.”

Duterte and the military have also accused left-wing groups and legislators of conspiring with the rebels against his administration.

The allegation has been rejected by left-wing activists, who say that such “fabricated claims” endanger their lives and were designed to muzzle freedom of expression.