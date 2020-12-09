Inquiry into Christchurch mosque shooting released

REFORM: Jacinda Ardern said her government would adopt the 44 recommendations and a counterterrorism focus on extremism by Muslims was being addressed

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand police and intelligence services made a string of errors ahead of last year’s Christchurch mosques attack, but might not have been able to prevent the massacre of 51 people, an inquiry found yesterday.

The royal commission — the most powerful judicial probe available under New Zealand law — called for sweeping changes to counterterrorism operations in response to the attack by gunman Brenton Tarrant.

The 800-page report said that spy agencies had placed an “inappropriate” focus on Islamist extremism before the attack without giving due weight to the threat of “right-wing extremism.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference in Wellington yesterday. Photo: AFP

It said that police incorrectly approved the firearms license that allowed Australian national Tarrant to amass the arsenal of high-powered weapons used in New Zealand’s worst modern-day massacre.

However, it did not say that authorities could have prevented the deaths, finding the “fragmentary” information available about Tarrant before the killings was not enough to mark him as a threat.

“There was no plausible way he could have been detected except by chance,” said the report on the March 2019 attack, in which Tarrant targeted men, women and children who had gathered for Friday prayers in the South Island city.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the review and vowed to adopt all 44 recommendations, saying that the counterterrorism focus on Muslims was being reformed and her government had already addressed lax firearms laws.

“The commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack, but these were both failings nonetheless and for that I apologize,” she said.

Tarrant, 30, in August became the first person in New Zealand to be jailed for life without the prospect of parole after pleading guilty to terrorism, 51 counts of murder and 40 of attempted murder.

The royal commission was originally due to report in December last year, but was delayed first by the sheer volume of responses and then by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headed by Supreme Court judge William Young and former diplomat Jacqui Caine, it interviewed more than 400 people and received 1,100 submissions.

Tarrant was questioned as part of the probe, but the commission permanently suppressed the transcript because of concerns it would provide a platform for his views.

It found that police approved Tarrant’s firearms license even though he lacked proper character references.

The commission recommended the creation of a new intelligence agency to focus on counterterrorism and violent extremism, as well as calling for stronger laws on hate speech.