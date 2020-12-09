Four leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement yesterday reported to police to acknowledge charges that they defamed the king in their calls to reform the monarchy to make it more accountable.
The leaders criticized lese majeste laws before entering a police station north of Bangkok, while about 100 supporters chanted: “Cancel 112,” referring to the section of the Thai criminal code that forbids defamation of the monarchy.
“If the monarchy uses the law to shut our mouth, it means they are afraid of us telling the truth,” one of the leaders, Parit Chiwarak, told reporters. “I don’t think this will affect our movement. If anything, it will lead more people to come out.”
Complaints can be filed by anyone and police are tasked with formally investigating each case.
Another of the protest leaders, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, said outside the police station that Thailand’s special laws protecting the royal family are unnecessary.
“If the monarchy is not happy when someone insults them, they can use the same laws that other people use,” she said.
Anyone who insults or defames members of the royal family, including the king, queen, heir apparent or regent, can be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on each charge.
After speaking with police for more than an hour, the four protest leaders, who also include Panupong Jadnok and Shinawat Chankrajang, were allowed to go.
Another 11 members of the pro-democracy movement — including Jatupat Boonpattarasaksa and Somyot Pruksakasemsuk — reported to police in other districts, facing their own charges related to defaming the monarchy.
Over three years, the lese majeste laws were not enforced, but Prayuth, a former army general who initially came to power in a 2014 coup, last month said that it would be among the laws used against demonstrators going forward.
Tomorrow, the protesters are to hold “an important event,” the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration wrote on Twitter.
The day also marks Thailand’s Constitution Day and International Human Rights Day.
“We’re heading toward more conflict,” Arnon Nampa, a human rights lawyer and one of the protest leaders who have been charged with lese majeste, said in a Facebook post. “The Thai establishment has used lese majeste law as its weapons.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
