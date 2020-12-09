Indian farmers call nationwide strike

BIGGEST CHALLENGE: The growing numbers of farmers and their supporters camped outside New Delhi have said that they would not go home until the laws are repealed

AFP, NEW DELHI





Indian farmers who have been blockading New Delhi yesterday launched a one-day, nationwide general strike to push their demands for the government to repeal reform laws opening up trade in agricultural produce.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital since Nov. 27 to protest the laws in what has become one of the biggest challenges to the Hindu nationalist government since it won a second landslide election last year.

Farmers have vowed to block major roads and railways nationwide for several hours and have been given support by railway workers, truck drivers, teachers and other unions.

People supporting a general strike called by farmers to protest agricultural reforms play cricket in a street in Siliguri, India, yesterday. Photo: AFP

The authorities have put thousands of extra police on the streets in New Delhi and boosted security in the rest of the country in a bid to head off any trouble.

Five rounds of talks have already failed to narrow differences between farmers and ministers.

The growing numbers of farmers and their supporters camped outside the capital have said that they would not go home until the laws are repealed.

The laws would allow farmers to sell their produce on the open market — including to supermarket chains — instead of being forced to sell through state-run organizations that guarantee a minimum price.

The farmers have said that the industry would be taken over by major firms who would force prices down, while the government has said that the changes are necessary to give agriculture — still the backbone of the Indian economy — a long-term future.

The protests have caused price increases for fruits and vegetables in the capital because supplies are restricted.

Protest leader Rakesh Tikait said that people should not travel during the shutdown and all stores should close.

“We want nothing less than a withdrawal of the new farm laws,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, another leader.

The main opposition Congress Party and about 15 other political groupings are backing the protest, but the government has accused them of opportunism, rejecting measures that they had called for when in power.

The farmers are strongest in the north of the country, but even the government in the southern state of Karnataka suspended online school lessons for the day to show support.

A new round of talks on the disputed laws is to be held today.