Indian farmers who have been blockading New Delhi yesterday launched a one-day, nationwide general strike to push their demands for the government to repeal reform laws opening up trade in agricultural produce.
Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital since Nov. 27 to protest the laws in what has become one of the biggest challenges to the Hindu nationalist government since it won a second landslide election last year.
Farmers have vowed to block major roads and railways nationwide for several hours and have been given support by railway workers, truck drivers, teachers and other unions.
Photo: AFP
The authorities have put thousands of extra police on the streets in New Delhi and boosted security in the rest of the country in a bid to head off any trouble.
Five rounds of talks have already failed to narrow differences between farmers and ministers.
The growing numbers of farmers and their supporters camped outside the capital have said that they would not go home until the laws are repealed.
The laws would allow farmers to sell their produce on the open market — including to supermarket chains — instead of being forced to sell through state-run organizations that guarantee a minimum price.
The farmers have said that the industry would be taken over by major firms who would force prices down, while the government has said that the changes are necessary to give agriculture — still the backbone of the Indian economy — a long-term future.
The protests have caused price increases for fruits and vegetables in the capital because supplies are restricted.
Protest leader Rakesh Tikait said that people should not travel during the shutdown and all stores should close.
“We want nothing less than a withdrawal of the new farm laws,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, another leader.
The main opposition Congress Party and about 15 other political groupings are backing the protest, but the government has accused them of opportunism, rejecting measures that they had called for when in power.
The farmers are strongest in the north of the country, but even the government in the southern state of Karnataka suspended online school lessons for the day to show support.
A new round of talks on the disputed laws is to be held today.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology
‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty level Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We have achieved in a timely manner the poverty alleviation goal of the new era,” Xi said at a meeting of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, China’s supreme decisionmaking body, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The incomes of nearly 100 million people had moved above China’s official poverty line — defined as those who earn less than 11 yuan (US$1.68) per day, he said. After assuming leadership of the