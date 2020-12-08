UNiTED STATES
Giuliani has COVID-19
President Donald Trump said his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest in Trump’s inner circle to contract the disease. Giuliani was exhibiting some symptoms and was on Sunday admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask. Trump, who announced Giuliani’s positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery, saying: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”
GHANA
Ghanaians go to polls again
Ghanaians were yesterday picking a president in an election that is expected to be tight, as the two front-runners face off for a third time. President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party is seeking another four years. His predecessor, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, aims to unseat him with a promise of mass infrastructure spending. The winner would be expected to sort out the nation’s fiscal challenges, including a debt-to-GDP ratio of 71 percent in September, the highest in four years. Ghanians are also to choose 275 lawmakers. The electoral commission has promised to announce all results within 24 hours after polls close.
INDONESIA
China delivers 1m vaccines
The world’s fourth-most populous nation has received 1.2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac, officials said. The doses arrived in Jakarta late on Sunday on a flight from Beijing, with another 1.8 million expected to be sent again next month. Although Chinese regulators have yet to clear any of the country’s vaccines for mass distribution, they have approved some advanced candidates for emergency use. Yesterday, COVID-19 response team chief Airlangga Hartarto said that the first batch of doses would be examined by the food and drug agency, with plans to distribute them to medical workers and other high-risk groups. Late on Sunday, President Joko Widodo welcomed the delivery, saying: “We are grateful that the vaccine is now available and we can immediately prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.” The government has paid about 637 billion rupiah (US$44.9 million) for the 3 million Sinovac doses. Another 100,000 more are set to be delivered by another Chinese firm, CanSino.
AUSTRALIA
Surfer survives shark attack
A surfer yesterday told how he managed to paddle back to shore and walk hundreds of meters to get help after being attacked by a great white shark. The 29-year-old said he had been surfing on Sunday on Kangaroo Island when he had a sensation of “being hit by a truck” on his left side. “It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow and took a chunk out of my board,” he said in a statement. “I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared.” Police said a member of the public took the man from D’Estrees Bay and was met by paramedics while on route to the island’s main city of Kingscote. Ambulance leader Michael Rushby told Nine News that he helped stabilize the man, who was suffering from “serious lacerations” before organizing an emergency airlift to the mainland. “I’m feeling incredibly lucky and grateful, and I’m optimistic I’ll make a full recovery,” the man said in his statement.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology
‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty level Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We have achieved in a timely manner the poverty alleviation goal of the new era,” Xi said at a meeting of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, China’s supreme decisionmaking body, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The incomes of nearly 100 million people had moved above China’s official poverty line — defined as those who earn less than 11 yuan (US$1.68) per day, he said. After assuming leadership of the