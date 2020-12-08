World News Quick Take

UNiTED STATES

Giuliani has COVID-19

President Donald Trump said his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest in Trump’s inner circle to contract the disease. Giuliani was exhibiting some symptoms and was on Sunday admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask. Trump, who announced Giuliani’s positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery, saying: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

GHANA

Ghanaians go to polls again

Ghanaians were yesterday picking a president in an election that is expected to be tight, as the two front-runners face off for a third time. President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party is seeking another four years. His predecessor, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, aims to unseat him with a promise of mass infrastructure spending. The winner would be expected to sort out the nation’s fiscal challenges, including a debt-to-GDP ratio of 71 percent in September, the highest in four years. Ghanians are also to choose 275 lawmakers. The electoral commission has promised to announce all results within 24 hours after polls close.

INDONESIA

China delivers 1m vaccines

The world’s fourth-most populous nation has received 1.2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinovac, officials said. The doses arrived in Jakarta late on Sunday on a flight from Beijing, with another 1.8 million expected to be sent again next month. Although Chinese regulators have yet to clear any of the country’s vaccines for mass distribution, they have approved some advanced candidates for emergency use. Yesterday, COVID-19 response team chief Airlangga Hartarto said that the first batch of doses would be examined by the food and drug agency, with plans to distribute them to medical workers and other high-risk groups. Late on Sunday, President Joko Widodo welcomed the delivery, saying: “We are grateful that the vaccine is now available and we can immediately prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.” The government has paid about 637 billion rupiah (US$44.9 million) for the 3 million Sinovac doses. Another 100,000 more are set to be delivered by another Chinese firm, CanSino.

AUSTRALIA

Surfer survives shark attack

A surfer yesterday told how he managed to paddle back to shore and walk hundreds of meters to get help after being attacked by a great white shark. The 29-year-old said he had been surfing on Sunday on Kangaroo Island when he had a sensation of “being hit by a truck” on his left side. “It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow and took a chunk out of my board,” he said in a statement. “I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared.” Police said a member of the public took the man from D’Estrees Bay and was met by paramedics while on route to the island’s main city of Kingscote. Ambulance leader Michael Rushby told Nine News that he helped stabilize the man, who was suffering from “serious lacerations” before organizing an emergency airlift to the mainland. “I’m feeling incredibly lucky and grateful, and I’m optimistic I’ll make a full recovery,” the man said in his statement.