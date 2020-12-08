Fauci’s plea ‘Wear a mask’ tops list of notable quotes

AP, NEW HAVEN, Connecticut





A plea from US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci for people to “wear a mask” to slow the spread of COVID-19 tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of this year’s most notable quotes.

The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is an annual update to The Yale Book of Quotations, which was first published in 2006.

Also on the list is “I can’t breathe,” the plea George Floyd made repeatedly to police officers holding him down on a Minneapolis street corner.

Several quotes from the US presidential campaign appear, including former US vice president Joe Biden telling a student: “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

Shapiro said he picks quotes that are not necessarily admirable or eloquent, but rather because they are famous or particularly revealing of the spirit of the times.

The top 10 list is as follows:

1. “Wear a mask,” Fauci said in a CNN interview on May 21.

2. “I can’t breathe” — Floyd’s plea to a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

3. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” US President Donald Trump, referring to COVID-19, said at an African American History Month reception at the White House on Feb. 27.

4. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump said at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing on April 23.

5. “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at her first press briefing on May 1.

6. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” — former Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in a statement dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera in September.

7. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,” Biden said in an interview with The Breakfast Club radio program on May 22.

8. “The science should not stand in the way of this,” McEnany, referring to school reopenings, said in a news briefing on July 16.

9. “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier,” Biden told a student at a campaign event in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Feb. 9.

10. “We are all Lakers today.” — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the death of Kobe Bryant, in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 26.