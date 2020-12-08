Hong Kong authorities yesterday arrested eight people in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month, police and local media said, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the territory.
The arrests were reportedly made in relation to a demonstration at Chinese University of Hong Kong on Nov. 19 in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online.
Such ceremonies are often used as a way for students to express their political views.
Photo: Bloomberg
Some protesters had called for independence and held up signs that read: “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times,” which are outlawed under the National Security Law imposed by Beijing.
Police said they arrested eight people for an unauthorized protest and inciting secession, but did not specify who they were or whether the arrests were related to the university protest.
Arthur Yeung (楊子雋), a graduate from the university who also ran in district council elections last year, is suspected to be among those arrested.
A post on Yeung’s Facebook page said that he was arrested at his home yesterday morning.
Two district councilors, Isaac Lee (李嘉睿) and Eason Chan (陳易舜), were also arrested, posts on their Facebook pages said.
The eight arrested are being investigated by national security officers, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unnamed sources.
In related news, the US is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, three sources said, including a US official familiar with the matter.
The move would target Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials as US President Donald Trump maintains pressure on Beijing in his final weeks in office.
The US Department of State and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Up to 14 people, including members of China’s National People’s Congress, would likely be targeted by measures, such as asset freezes and financial sanctions, two sources said.
The US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that multiple individuals would be sanctioned.
A person familiar with the matter said that the group would likely include officials from Hong Kong as well as the mainland.
The sources did not provide names or positions of those being targeted. Two sources said that an announcement could be delayed until later this week.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it firmly opposes and strongly condemns US interference in its domestic affairs if a media report that Washington is preparing new sanctions is true.
If the US insists on going down the wrong path, China will continue to take firm countermeasures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) told a news conference in Beijing.
Washington in August imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), current and former police chiefs, and other top officials for what it said was their role in curtailing freedoms in a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology
‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty level Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We have achieved in a timely manner the poverty alleviation goal of the new era,” Xi said at a meeting of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, China’s supreme decisionmaking body, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The incomes of nearly 100 million people had moved above China’s official poverty line — defined as those who earn less than 11 yuan (US$1.68) per day, he said. After assuming leadership of the