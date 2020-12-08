HK arrests 8 over university protest

‘INCITING SECESSION’: Graduates held up signs that read: ‘Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times’ and called for independence at the demonstration on Nov. 19

AP and Reuters, HONG KONG, BEIJING and WASHINGTON





Hong Kong authorities yesterday arrested eight people in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month, police and local media said, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the territory.

The arrests were reportedly made in relation to a demonstration at Chinese University of Hong Kong on Nov. 19 in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online.

Such ceremonies are often used as a way for students to express their political views.

A graduating student wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a sign reading: “There are no rioters, only tyranny” as a Chinese University of Hong Kong security officer takes a video at a protest at the university in Hong Kong on Nov. 19. Photo: Bloomberg

Some protesters had called for independence and held up signs that read: “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times,” which are outlawed under the National Security Law imposed by Beijing.

Police said they arrested eight people for an unauthorized protest and inciting secession, but did not specify who they were or whether the arrests were related to the university protest.

Arthur Yeung (楊子雋), a graduate from the university who also ran in district council elections last year, is suspected to be among those arrested.

A post on Yeung’s Facebook page said that he was arrested at his home yesterday morning.

Two district councilors, Isaac Lee (李嘉睿) and Eason Chan (陳易舜), were also arrested, posts on their Facebook pages said.

The eight arrested are being investigated by national security officers, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

In related news, the US is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, three sources said, including a US official familiar with the matter.

The move would target Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials as US President Donald Trump maintains pressure on Beijing in his final weeks in office.

The US Department of State and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Up to 14 people, including members of China’s National People’s Congress, would likely be targeted by measures, such as asset freezes and financial sanctions, two sources said.

The US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that multiple individuals would be sanctioned.

A person familiar with the matter said that the group would likely include officials from Hong Kong as well as the mainland.

The sources did not provide names or positions of those being targeted. Two sources said that an announcement could be delayed until later this week.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it firmly opposes and strongly condemns US interference in its domestic affairs if a media report that Washington is preparing new sanctions is true.

If the US insists on going down the wrong path, China will continue to take firm countermeasures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) told a news conference in Beijing.

Washington in August imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), current and former police chiefs, and other top officials for what it said was their role in curtailing freedoms in a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement.