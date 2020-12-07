CHINA
Court rules against collector
A court has ordered a Dutch art collector to hand over a Buddha statue in the latest twist in a three-year-old legal battle with villagers who say it was stolen from a temple. Residents of Yangchun, a village in Fujian Province, have said the statue is a 1,000-year-old relic that holds the mummified remains of a monk and disappeared in 1995. The collector said he bought the object in Hong Kong in 1996, but denied it was the stolen statue. The Sanming Intermediate People’s Court on Friday ordered the collector, Oscar van Overeem, to return the statue within 30 days.
AUSTRALIA
Bushfire threatens township
Residents of a coastal township on World Heritage-listed Fraser Island were yesterday told to evacuate as a bushfire approached. Since it was sparked by an illegal campfire seven weeks ago, the blaze has blackened half the island off the country’s northeastern coast. Residents of Happy Valley had a small reprieve after the blaze weakened yesterday afternoon, Queensland State Emergency Services Commissioner Greg Leach told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “We now don’t anticipate that that fire will run into the Happy Valley settlement today, but we’ll continue to work hard,” Leach said. “We will continue to have aircraft on the fire from first light tomorrow to try and knock that fire down as best we can.”
JAPAN
Asteroid samples return
A Japanese capsule carrying the first samples of asteroid subsurface shot across the night atmosphere early yesterday before landing in the remote Australian Outback, completing a mission to provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. The spacecraft Hayabusa2 released the small capsule on Saturday and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid. At about 10km above ground, a parachute was opened to slow its fall and beacon signals were transmitted to indicate its location in the sparsely populated area of Woomera. About two hours after the re-entry, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said its helicopter search team found the capsule in the planned landing area.
CHINA
Lunar probe on way home
A probe that landed on the moon transferred rocks to an orbiter yesterday in preparation for returning samples of the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years, the China National Space Administration announced. The upper stage of the Chang’e 5 lander on Friday blasted off from the lunar surface. The ascent stage docked with a robot spacecraft orbiting the moon at 5:42am yesterday, state media reported, citing the agency. Samples were transferred to the orbiter 30 minutes later. A capsule carrying the rock samples is due to land in the Inner Mongolia region in the middle of this month.
GERMANY
Protesters urge disarmament
Hundreds of peace protesters on Saturday formed a human chain outside parliament, urging disarmament and an end to weapons exports. About 300 people formed the chain stretching from the parliament building to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, the DPA news agency reported. The demonstration, organized under the motto “Peace, not armaments,” came as the government prepares to approve its budget proposals for the next two years, which include hefty defense spending.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology