World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Court rules against collector

A court has ordered a Dutch art collector to hand over a Buddha statue in the latest twist in a three-year-old legal battle with villagers who say it was stolen from a temple. Residents of Yangchun, a village in Fujian Province, have said the statue is a 1,000-year-old relic that holds the mummified remains of a monk and disappeared in 1995. The collector said he bought the object in Hong Kong in 1996, but denied it was the stolen statue. The Sanming Intermediate People’s Court on Friday ordered the collector, Oscar van Overeem, to return the statue within 30 days.

AUSTRALIA

Bushfire threatens township

Residents of a coastal township on World Heritage-listed Fraser Island were yesterday told to evacuate as a bushfire approached. Since it was sparked by an illegal campfire seven weeks ago, the blaze has blackened half the island off the country’s northeastern coast. Residents of Happy Valley had a small reprieve after the blaze weakened yesterday afternoon, Queensland State Emergency Services Commissioner Greg Leach told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “We now don’t anticipate that that fire will run into the Happy Valley settlement today, but we’ll continue to work hard,” Leach said. “We will continue to have aircraft on the fire from first light tomorrow to try and knock that fire down as best we can.”

JAPAN

Asteroid samples return

A Japanese capsule carrying the first samples of asteroid subsurface shot across the night atmosphere early yesterday before landing in the remote Australian Outback, completing a mission to provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. The spacecraft Hayabusa2 released the small capsule on Saturday and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid. At about 10km above ground, a parachute was opened to slow its fall and beacon signals were transmitted to indicate its location in the sparsely populated area of Woomera. About two hours after the re-entry, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said its helicopter search team found the capsule in the planned landing area.

CHINA

Lunar probe on way home

A probe that landed on the moon transferred rocks to an orbiter yesterday in preparation for returning samples of the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years, the China National Space Administration announced. The upper stage of the Chang’e 5 lander on Friday blasted off from the lunar surface. The ascent stage docked with a robot spacecraft orbiting the moon at 5:42am yesterday, state media reported, citing the agency. Samples were transferred to the orbiter 30 minutes later. A capsule carrying the rock samples is due to land in the Inner Mongolia region in the middle of this month.

GERMANY

Protesters urge disarmament

Hundreds of peace protesters on Saturday formed a human chain outside parliament, urging disarmament and an end to weapons exports. About 300 people formed the chain stretching from the parliament building to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, the DPA news agency reported. The demonstration, organized under the motto “Peace, not armaments,” came as the government prepares to approve its budget proposals for the next two years, which include hefty defense spending.