Romanians yesterday began voting in parliamentary elections, with the governing pro-European liberals tipped to win, despite criticism for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polling stations opened at 7am and were scheduled to close at 9pm, when an exit poll would be published by the local media.
The first official results were expected later in the evening.
Photo: AFP
The vote has been organized to take in the now-familiar virus safety measures of social distancing, mask-wearing and hand disinfectant.
In a region where populists and nationalists have recently gained ground, liberal Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has pledged to modernize one of the EU’s poorest countries and keep it on a “pro-European” path.
Orban has been running a minority government for the past year.
An opinion poll published by the IMAS institute showed his National Liberal Party (PNL) garnering 28 percent of the vote, ahead of the main opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) at 23 percent.
The recently formed center-right alliance USR-Plus was forecast to win 18 percent, which would bolster its growing influence in Romanian politics.
Both the virus and widespread disillusionment with politics were expected to weigh on turnout, which was not expected to exceed 40 percent.
The liberals have the advantage of being supported by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who has brushed aside criticism that he is disrespecting his constitutional role by campaigning for the PNL.
On Friday, the last day of the campaign, he launched a new attack on the PSD, saying that he hoped “Romania will definitively separate from those who have tried to derail it from its European and democratic course.”
The left-wing PSD is the heir to the former Romanian Communist Party and has dominated Romanian politics over the past 30 years.
It won by a landslide in the previous election in 2016, but its years in power were marked by massive anti-corruption protests and spats with Brussels over controversial judicial reforms.
Weakened further by the imprisonment on corruption charges of its former leader, Liviu Dragnea, the PSD was removed from power through a no-confidence vote at the end of last year and is now trying to bounce back.
“The stakes in the elections are huge,” Orban said in an interview with Agence France-Presse.
“A high turnout is crucial for Romania to continue moving in the right direction, namely respect for fundamental rights and freedoms, rule of law, and being a loyal member of the EU and NATO,” he said.
The new head of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, who has carefully distanced himself from Dragnea, has accused the government of “incompetence” and failing to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control.
“The real virus that Romania is facing is ... the PNL,” he said on Facebook.
“To stem the pandemic, we must first prevent the liberals from staying in power, from closing schools, churches and markets,” he said, reflecting the PSD’s skeptical attitude toward anti-virus measures.
The Romanian government has said that a full-blown second lockdown is not on the table, and has so far resorted to night curfews and local restrictions to try to stem the effects of the second wave.
Epidemiologists fear this would not be enough to ward off an explosion of cases in the weeks to come.
Understaffed and with poor infrastructure, Romania’s hospitals are already struggling to cope with the influx of patients in intensive care units.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology