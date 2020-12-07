South Korea yesterday imposed stricter social-distancing measures, including a ban on gatherings at high-risk venues such as karaoke bars, as a nation that was lauded for its initial COVID-19 containment strategy faces one of its worst resurgences.
The social-distancing alert for the greater Seoul area was raised to 2.5 from 2, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.
All gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned, and restaurants would continue to be prohibited from serving customers after 9pm and can offer only takeouts and deliveries.
Photo: AFP
In addition, no spectators will be allowed at sporting events.
“We are facing the biggest crisis in our fight against COVID-19,” Chung said at a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures meeting in Seoul City Hall.
“The situation in the greater Seoul area is serious,” he said. “The 2.5 level will be maintained for the next three weeks until the end of the year.”
The measures would be effective from tomorrow, South Korean Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo said at a briefing after the meeting.
“We earnestly request our people’s full cooperation,” Park said.
The government would “do everything we can to curb the virus,” he added.
South Korea yesterday confirmed 631 cases, the highest in nine months, while total deaths rose by five to 545, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
Yesterday’s figures take the total number of cases in the country to more than 37,000.
The greater Seoul area — which covers the capital, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province — is home to almost half of South Korea’s population, and Chung acknowledged the disruption that the latest move would cause.
“The measure would bring both economic and psychological stress to small business owners,” the prime minister said. “But we must curb the infection numbers now, if we want to have our ordinary lives back as early as possible.”
The uptick in cases comes after the social-distancing level greater Seoul was raised to 2 from 1.5 just two weeks ago, limiting restaurant hours and gatherings.
The central government would discuss whether to add more measures after monitoring the current spread of the virus. A shift to level 3 would result in a suspension on gatherings of more than 10 and all sporting events.
Additional reporting by AFP
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology