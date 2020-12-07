Armenian PM faces more calls to resign

ANGER AT PEACE PACT: More than 20,000 protesters rallied in Yerevan on Saturday, demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign by noon tomorrow

AP, YEREVAN





Tens of thousands of opposition supporters on Saturday marched across the Armenian capital to push for the resignation of the ex-Soviet nation’s prime minister over his handling of the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

In six weeks of fierce fighting that ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal on Nov. 10, the Azerbaijani army reclaimed lands that Armenian forces have held for more than a quarter-century.

Opposition parties have warned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan there would be civil disobedience across the country if he does not resign by noon tomorrow.

Demonstrators in Yerevan’s Republic Square on Saturday hold posters of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with red blotches to represent the blood of those killed during the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, as they take part in a demonstration calling on him to resign. Photo: AP

Pashinyan has refused to step down, defending the peace agreement as a painful, but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region.

More than 20,000 protesters rallied in Yerevan on Saturday, chanting “Nikol, you traitor!” and “Nikol, go away!” and then marched to the prime minister’s official residence.

“The seat of the prime minister of Armenia is currently being occupied by a political corpse,” Artur Vanetsyan, the leader of the opposition party Homeland and the former head of the Armenian National Security Service, said at the protest.

Several Armenian Apostolic Church priests joined the protest, denouncing Pashinyan for allowing Azerbaijan to take over some holy sites.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan, but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

That conflict left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself, but large chunks of surrounding lands in Armenian hands.

In 44 days of fighting that began on Sept. 27, Azerbaijani troops routed the Armenian forces and wedged deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept the Nov. 10 peace deal that saw the return to Azerbaijan of a significant part of the separatist region.

It also obliged Armenia to hand over all of the areas it held outside Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan completed reclaiming those territories on Tuesday last week when it took over the Lachin region between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

Azerbaijan celebrated the end of fighting as a national triumph.

Armenian opposition leaders hold Pashinyan responsible for failing to negotiate an earlier end to the hostilities at terms that could have been more beneficial for Armenia.

However, they have said that the opposition was not pushing for the annulment of the peace deal.

Veteran politician Vazgen Manukyan, whom 17 opposition parties have nominated as their candidate for prime minister, said at Saturday’s rally that his transition government would seek to renegotiate some vague aspects of the Nov. 10 peace deal.

Manukyan, 71, served as prime minister in 1990-1991, when Armenia was part of the Soviet Union and later served as defense minister during the separatist war.

Russia has deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal and to facilitate the return of refugees.

The Russian troops are also supposed to ensure safe transit between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia across the Lachin region.