CHINA

At least 18 die in coal mine

Eighteen people have died after being trapped in a mine in the southwestern city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday, the region’s second such accident in just more than two months. The dead were among 24 people trapped underground by excessive levels of carbon monoxide gas at the Diaoshuidong coal mine, the agency said, adding that one survivor had been rescued, while search efforts continue. Friday’s incident, which occurred at about 5pm in a mine shut for more than two months as the company dismantled underground equipment, is being investigated, it added.

BRAZIL

Wildlife trafficker nabbed

Police on Friday arrested one of the country’s top wildlife traffickers and rescued about 200 animals set for illegal sale, officials said. The Federal Police at a news conference announced that 14 arrest warrants had been issued and that 11 people had been arrested by midday. The suspects are accused of illegally selling the animals through social media. Some of the animals are endangered species captured in the Amazon rainforest, including macaws, toucans, monkeys and reptiles such as caimans. Among the arrested is Roberto Augusto Martinez Filho, described by investigators as “one of the country’s leading animal traffickers.”

GREECE

PM’s trip sparks outrage

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday faced a backlash over a bike trip deemed to have violated the government’s lockdown measures. Video and photographs emerged last weekend showing Mitsotakis and his wife in the company of motocross riders on Mount Parnitha, 45km from Athens. He caused further outrage by posing with five of the men — not one wearing a mask. Under lockdown rules that came into force on Nov. 7 people face fines of at least 300 euros (US$364) for venturing out without a clear reason. The wearing of masks is also compulsory outdoors under regulations Mitsotakis announced. In response to his actions, nearly 4,000 people have pledged to cycle at Parnitha yesterday in a Facebook group created for the purpose.

IRAN

Protesters to be retried

The Supreme Court yesterday said it would review the cases of three young men sentenced to death over links to deadly protests in November last year after a request from their lawyers. Numerous calls had spread online after the verdict was announced, calling for a halt for executions in the country, with the UN and European countries reaffirming their opposition to the death sentence. “A request to retry the three sentenced to death over the incidents was accepted,” the court said on its official Web site.

CUBA

Ministry reneges on promise

The government on Friday reneged on its promise to engage in dialogue with artists calling for greater freedom of expression, saying it disagreed with their conditions for the meeting. The government had on Friday last week agreed to holding the talks when hundreds of Cubans staged a rare sit-in outside the Ministry of Culture to protest a raid on the headquarters of dissident artist collective the San Isidro Movement. However, the ministry on Friday said that it would “not meet with people who have direct contact and receive financing, logistical support and propagandistic backing from the US government.”