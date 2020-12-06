CHINA
At least 18 die in coal mine
Eighteen people have died after being trapped in a mine in the southwestern city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday, the region’s second such accident in just more than two months. The dead were among 24 people trapped underground by excessive levels of carbon monoxide gas at the Diaoshuidong coal mine, the agency said, adding that one survivor had been rescued, while search efforts continue. Friday’s incident, which occurred at about 5pm in a mine shut for more than two months as the company dismantled underground equipment, is being investigated, it added.
BRAZIL
Wildlife trafficker nabbed
Police on Friday arrested one of the country’s top wildlife traffickers and rescued about 200 animals set for illegal sale, officials said. The Federal Police at a news conference announced that 14 arrest warrants had been issued and that 11 people had been arrested by midday. The suspects are accused of illegally selling the animals through social media. Some of the animals are endangered species captured in the Amazon rainforest, including macaws, toucans, monkeys and reptiles such as caimans. Among the arrested is Roberto Augusto Martinez Filho, described by investigators as “one of the country’s leading animal traffickers.”
GREECE
PM’s trip sparks outrage
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday faced a backlash over a bike trip deemed to have violated the government’s lockdown measures. Video and photographs emerged last weekend showing Mitsotakis and his wife in the company of motocross riders on Mount Parnitha, 45km from Athens. He caused further outrage by posing with five of the men — not one wearing a mask. Under lockdown rules that came into force on Nov. 7 people face fines of at least 300 euros (US$364) for venturing out without a clear reason. The wearing of masks is also compulsory outdoors under regulations Mitsotakis announced. In response to his actions, nearly 4,000 people have pledged to cycle at Parnitha yesterday in a Facebook group created for the purpose.
IRAN
Protesters to be retried
The Supreme Court yesterday said it would review the cases of three young men sentenced to death over links to deadly protests in November last year after a request from their lawyers. Numerous calls had spread online after the verdict was announced, calling for a halt for executions in the country, with the UN and European countries reaffirming their opposition to the death sentence. “A request to retry the three sentenced to death over the incidents was accepted,” the court said on its official Web site.
CUBA
Ministry reneges on promise
The government on Friday reneged on its promise to engage in dialogue with artists calling for greater freedom of expression, saying it disagreed with their conditions for the meeting. The government had on Friday last week agreed to holding the talks when hundreds of Cubans staged a rare sit-in outside the Ministry of Culture to protest a raid on the headquarters of dissident artist collective the San Isidro Movement. However, the ministry on Friday said that it would “not meet with people who have direct contact and receive financing, logistical support and propagandistic backing from the US government.”
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare