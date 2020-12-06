Most US troops to leave Somalia

‘SURRENDER TO AL-QAEDA’: A US lawmaker criticized the timing of the withdrawal, saying that China would use the US’ departure to build its influence in the region

AP, WASHINGTON





The Pentagon on Friday said that it is pulling most US troops out of Somalia on US President Donald Trump’s orders, continuing a post-election push by Trump to shrink US involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad.

Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that “a majority” of US troops and assets in Somalia would be withdrawn early next year.

There are about 700 troops in the Horn of Africa nation, training and advising local forces in an extended fight against the extremist group al-Shabaab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda.

US Army Brigadier General Damian Donahoe, center, talks with service members during a battlefield circulation in Somalia on Sept. 5. Photo: AP

Trump has ordered troop drawdowns in Afghanistan and Iraq, and he was expected to withdraw some or all troops from Somalia.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley had said on Wednesday that the structure of the US military presence in Somalia was still in debate.

The adjusted US presence would amount to “a relatively small footprint, relatively low cost in terms of number of personnel and in terms of money,” Milley said.

He provided no specifics, but said that the US remained concerned about the threat posed by al-Shabaab, which he called “an extension of al-Qaeda.”

“They do have some reach and they could if left unattended conduct operations against not only US interests in the region, but also against the homeland,” he said. “So they require attention.”

Noting that Somalia remains a dangerous place for Americans, he said that a CIA officer was killed there recently.

Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller last week made a brief visit to Somalia and met with US troops.

Depending on what remains of the US presence in Somalia when he takes office Jan. 20, US president-elect Joe Biden could reverse Trump’s drawdown or make other adjustments to reflect his counterterrorism priorities.

The US military also has a presence in neighboring Djibouti on the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

US Army General Stephen Townsend, head of US Africa Command, said in a written statement that the US contingent in Somalia would “decrease significantly,” but he offered no specifics.

“US forces will remain in the region and our tasks and commitment to partners remain unchanged,” he said.

“This action is not a withdrawal and an end to our efforts, but a reposition to continue our efforts in East Africa,” he added.

US Representative Jim Langevin, a Democrat, criticized the pullback in Somalia as a “surrender to al-Qaeda and a gift of China.”

Langevin is chairman of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee’s Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee.

“When US forces leave Somalia in response to today’s order, it becomes harder for diplomats and aid workers to help people resolve conflicts without violence and loss of life,” Langevin said. “With upcoming elections in Somalia and conflict raging in neighboring Ethiopia, abandoning our partners could not come at a worse time.”

China would use the opportunity to build its influence in the Horn of Africa, Langevin said.

The Pentagon said the drawdown in Somalia does not mark the end of US counterterrorism efforts there.

“As a result of this decision, some forces may be reassigned outside of East Africa,” it said. “However, the remaining forces will be repositioned from Somalia into neighboring countries in order to allow cross-border operations by both US and partner forces to maintain pressure against violent extremist organizations operating in Somalia.”

“The US will retain the capability to conduct targeted counterterrorism operations in Somalia, and collect early warnings and indicators regarding threats to the homeland,” it added.

The nature of the threat posed by al-Shabaab and the appropriate US response has been a matter of increasing debate in the Pentagon, which has been looking for opportunities to shift its focus toward China as a greater long-term challenge.

A US Department of Defense watchdog report last week said that US Africa Command has seen a “definitive shift” this year in al-Shabaab’s focus to attack US interests in the region.

Al-Shabaab is Africa’s most “dangerous” and “imminent” threat, it said.