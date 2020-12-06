The WHO on Friday warned that vaccines would be no magic bullet for the COVID-19 pandemic as nations gear up for a massive rollout to tackle surging infections.
The word of caution came as the US clocked a record number of COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row, with the country preparing for what US president-elect Joe Biden has called a “dark winter.”
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended “universal face mask use” indoors as countries prepare for the approval and rollout of several vaccines that have proven effective in trials.
Photo: AFP
However, the WHO warned against vaccine complacency and what it said was an erroneous belief that the COVID-19 crisis is over with jabs on the horizon.
“Vaccines do not equal zero COVID,” WHO Health Emergencies Program executive director Michael Ryan said, adding that not everyone would be able to receive it early next year. “Vaccination will add a major, major, powerful tool to the tool kit that we have. But by themselves, they will not do the job.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said progress on vaccines signaled “light at the end of the tunnel.”
However, he cautioned against the “growing perception that the pandemic is over,” with the virus still spreading fast, putting enormous pressure on hospitals and healthcare workers.
The WHO has said 51 candidate vaccines are being tested on humans, with 13 reaching final-stage mass testing.
The UK on Wednesday became the first Western country to approve an inoculation, from Pfizer-BioNTech, for general use.
The US is expected to give a green light later this month.
Belgium, France and Spain have said jabs would begin next month for the most vulnerable.
With the imminent arrival of vaccines that need storage at ultra-low temperatures, US companies are preparing for a massive logistical effort to aid their distribution.
Firms specializing in insulating containers are on a war footing after Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine needs to be stored at minus-70°C.
Meat processing giant Smithfield said it was ready to put the cold rooms at its abattoirs at the disposal of rollout operations.
US logistics giant UPS is producing 500kg of dry ice an hour in its depots and has developed portable freezers capable of storing the vaccines at temperatures down to minus-80°C.
Standing in the way of success are growing signs of vaccine skepticism, with misinformation and mistrust coloring public acceptance of inoculation.
Several high-profile figures have pledged to receive the vaccine in an effort to build confidence, including Biden, Tedros and former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
The US recorded 225,000 new infections on Friday — the second daily record in a row for the world’s worst-hit nation.
Nearly 66 million people have contracted COVID-19 globally, with the death toll from the disease topping 1.5 million.
British medical chiefs said the arrival of a vaccine should see deaths reduce “significantly” by early next year, but warned that social mixing over Christmas could cause another spike before then.
“By spring the effects of vaccination will begin to be felt in reducing COVID admissions, attendances and deaths significantly, but there are many weeks before we get to that stage,” they said.
Italy is seeing a resurgence of infections after it tamped down an earlier outbreak by enforcing a strict lockdown, while Latin America and the Caribbean have seen an 18 percent spike in cases in a week.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare