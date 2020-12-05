Demand for puppies in Canada has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, and scammers are taking advantage — swindling hundreds of people looking for a pet to ease their loneliness during lockdowns.
Vicki McKenzie wanted a dog for her 11-year-old daughter Oceane, who suffers from cerebral palsy.
“Because she doesn’t speak and can’t run, it’s hard for her to keep up with other 12-year-olds,” McKenzie said. “So it meant a lot to the family to get a dog for her.”
Photo: AFP
After being on a waiting list for a service animal for more than four years, the family, which lives on a treed homestead in L’Ange-Gardien decided to try to find a dog that they could train themselves while in lockdown.
However, an online advertisement for a Labrador retriever turned out to be a scam that cost McKenzie C$300 (US$225).
Oceane was inconsolable and cried a lot, McKenzie said.
The Canadian Kennel Club and animal shelters this year reported record levels of pet adoption applications.
The Toronto Humane Society, for example, received more than 10,000 calls in just the first six months of the pandemic.
“We typically see interest in adoptions go up at Christmas,” said Hannah Sotropa, who works at the society.
Meanwhile, breeders’ waiting lists have swelled to more than two years. Several have stopped taking new applications for puppies.
“I normally get between two and seven calls a month for puppies. Lately it’s been about seven to 15 calls a day,” said Carol Bodnieks, a breeder at Newfhill Kennels.
At the same time, the number of available puppies plummeted due to pandemic measures curtailing access to stud services and veterinary care.
Some breeders had their identities stolen and used in scams. It also became a dangerous business, with two armed thefts of puppies reported in Toronto last month.
The high demand and low supply sent prices soaring and created an opportunity for scammers to exploit, making animal adoption the fastest growing online fraud in Canada, anti-fraud agencies say.
“Some families turned to the Internet to look for a pet, thinking a pandemic puppy or kitten would help ease some of the uncertainty. Many have come across scammers advertising animals that don’t exist and are never shipped,” Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Jessie St-Cyr said.
Many people “wanted to adopt a puppy in order to ease their isolation and brighten their lives during the pandemic,” St-Cyr said.
After licking her wounds, McKenzie eventually got puppies.
“It turned out well in the end,” McKenzie said, as Oceane played nearby with frisky German shepherd puppy Oakley.
