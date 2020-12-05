China ‘greatest threat to democracy’: US spy chief

VISA FREEZE: Beijing sends ‘agents’ to monitor their compatriots living in the US, the US Department of State said, as it introduced tightened rules for visitors

AFP, WASHINGTON





A senior US intelligence official on Thursday branded China as “the greatest threat to democracy and freedom worldwide since World War 2,” as Washington clamped down hard on travel visas for members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, writing in a Wall Street Journal opinion article, pointed to China’s theft of US business secrets and defense technologies.

“The People’s Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom worldwide since World War II,” he wrote.

US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe walks along a hallway of the US Capitol in Washington on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE

Ratcliffe also described operations in which Chinese operatives used economic pressure to influence or undermine US legislators.

“Our intelligence shows that Beijing regularly directs this type of influence operation in the US... China’s leaders seek to subordinate the rights of the individual to the will of the Communist Party,” Ratcliffe wrote.

“They exert government control over companies and subvert the privacy and freedom of their citizens with an authoritarian surveillance state,” he added.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State said that CCP members are “hostile to US values” and engage in “nefarious activities.”

Under new rules effective immediately, visas issued to party members and their immediate family would remain valid for just one month after issuance, and only for a single entry, the department said.

Previously, some visas were issued that permitted unlimited entries and could remain valid for as long as 10 years.

“For decades we allowed the CCP free and unfettered access to US institutions and businesses while these same privileges were never extended freely to US citizens in China,” the department said.

“Through various entities, the CCP and its members actively work in the US to influence Americans through propaganda, economic coercion and other nefarious activities.”

It also said that the CCP sends “agents” to the US to monitor and harass Chinese studying or working in the country as well as Chinese-American groups.

The CCP last year had 92 million members, so the new policy covering their families could affect several hundred million Chinese.

Tensions have soared between the world’s two largest economies on a range of fronts and both countries have stepped up travel restrictions on each other’s citizens.

The US in July shut down the Chinese consulate in Houston, calling it a center of espionage and harassment of Chinese in the US.

In retaliation, Beijing ordered the US to vacate its consulate in Chengdu.

The US Department of Justice has over the past year arrested several Chinese researchers, accusing them of hiding their associations with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

“Those five or six arrests were just the tip of the iceberg,” US Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers told the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday.

Between those arrests, the consulate’s closure and other investigations, “more than 1,000 PLA-affiliated Chinese researchers left the country,” Demers said.

Both countries have restricted journalist visas, with Washington earlier this year curbing the number of Chinese from state-run news outlets in the US.

China reponded by expelling more than a dozen journalists from the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

Beijing said earlier reports that the US was considering travel restrictions showed its “hatred and abnormal mindset towards the Communist Party.”

“Some extreme anti-China forces in the US, driven by a strong ideological bias and deep-rooted cold war mentality, are politically oppressing China,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said on Thursday.

“This is an escalation of their political oppression toward China, and China is firmly opposed to that,” Hua said.