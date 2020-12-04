Tourists flock to ‘Four Seasons’ news conference site

The Guardian, NEW YORK





Once far off the beaten path in northeast Philadelphia, the snappily named Four Seasons Total Landscaping has become fertile ground for selfie tourism since the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Marie Siravo, the owner of the commercial gardening company, has spoken out about her “overwhelming” experience, after the business went down in political infamy as the backdrop to a bizarre press conference by US President Donald Trump’s campaign on the day he lost the election to his Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Siravo said the business, which offers a range of grounds maintenance services, had been besieged by visitors, gifts and even requests to host weddings.

An exterior view of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is pictured on Nov. 9. Photo: Reuters

“Not a day goes by where there’s not a crowd outside,” Siravo said.

The unprepossessing office found itself the subject of world attention when Trump’s election team chose it to host a press conference contesting the results of the election.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was the main draw at the event, where he made baseless accusations of fraud and, mid-event, learned that Biden had been declared the winner.

“Don’t be ridiculous,” was Giuliani’s response, adding that judges would decide the result, not voters.

Since Giuliani’s Nov. 8 appearance, fans of Four Seasons Total Landscaping have reportedly sent the business cheesesteaks, gift cards, fruit baskets and even beard oil, Siravo said.

Tourists have also worn a trail to her door, posing and posting pictures of themselves on social media, or spoofs such as the now-disappeared Utah metal monolith/desert litter superimposed in front of the premises.

At Thanksgiving, two sisters met outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping for their holiday meal, Siravo said, while a woman brought her children to stage their holiday card photograph with the business as the backdrop.

Others have requested selfies with the business’s branded vehicles, and some have asked if they could hold a party or even wedding at the business, the Inquirer said.

“This is a construction yard, that’s a liability,” Siravo said drily.

However, the press attention has led to one change.

“It did make us paint the back of the building, because we said: ‘Who knew that our garage doors were going to be the back of every Zoom meeting?’” she said.

The company, which is memorably located next to a sex shop, swiftly became a byword for politicians’ incompetence and a source of hilarity after the press conference, as people speculated as to whether the Trump campaign had confused the business with the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Philadelphia.

Trump himself lent weight to the idea of mistaken identity when he tweeted, then deleted, that the press conference was at “Four Seasons, Philadelphia.”

However, Four Seasons Total Landscaping poured water on the theory.

“That’s not the case,” sales director Sean Middleton said.

“I gave them the address, I said where we were, where they can meet us, and that was that,” he said.