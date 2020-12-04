In video, Trump recycles voter fraud claims

AP, WASHINGTON





Increasingly detached from reality, US President Donald Trump stood before a White House lectern and delivered a 46-minute diatribe against the presidential election results that produced a win for Democratic candidate, former US vice president Joe Biden, unspooling one misstatement after another to back his baseless claim that he really won.

Trump called his address, released on Wednesday only on social media and delivered in front of no audience, perhaps “the most important speech” of his presidency.

However, it was largely a recycling of the same litany of misinformation and unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud that he has been making for the past month.

Dan Gray, of Marietta, Georgia, flies his US President Donald Trump flag at the entrance to the “Stop the Steal” rally featuring attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Wednesday. Photo: AP / Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Trump kept up his futile pushback against the election even as state after state certifies its results, and as Biden presses ahead with shaping his Cabinet in advance of his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Biden received a record 81 million votes compared with 74 million for Trump. He also won 306 electoral votes compared with 232 for Trump. The Electoral College split matches Trump’s victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton four years ago, which he described then as a “landslide.”

“This is not just about honoring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me,” Trump said. “It’s about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election. And in all future elections.”

In fact, his baseless claims are having the opposite effect — undermining public faith in the integrity of U.S. elections.

About an hour after it was posted, Trump’s video had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook and shared by more than 60,000 Facebook users.

Facebook and Twitter flagged the president’s posting as problematic, with Twitter noting that Trump’s claims about election fraud are disputed.

Trump said the election results should be “overturned immediately” in several battleground states and suggested the US Supreme Court should intervene in his favor.

However, chances are remote that the court would get involved. No appeals claiming fraud have been filed at the high court. Pennsylvania Republicans want the justices to prevent certification of Biden’s win in the state, but their appeal alleges Pennsylvania’s vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional, not fraud. The state Supreme Court already has dismissed the lawsuit.

Many of Trump’s claims have been debunked repeatedly in the past few weeks.

His overarching claim: “This election is about great voter fraud, fraud that has never been seen like this before.”

US Attorney General William Barr, in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, said the Department of Justice has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the election outcome.

Trump, in his speech, delved into a series of baseless claims about voting in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and beyond.

He alleged that in Pennsylvania, “large amounts of mail-in and absentee ballots were processed illegally and in secret in Philadelphia and Allegheny County without our observers present.”

No one tried to ban poll watchers representing each side in the election, and Democrats did not try to stop Republican representatives from being able to observe the process.