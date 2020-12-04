Iran passes bill to end nuclear scrutiny

DIPLOMATIC BREAKTHROUGH: The government now has barely two weeks after Joe Biden enters office to make strides toward the removal of US oil and banking sanctions

Bloomberg





Iran’s top political chamber on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill forcing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to end international nuclear inspections unless the US lifts key sanctions by February, giving the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden just weeks to make a diplomatic breakthrough.

The legislation also says that Iran would immediately take measures to start producing 20 percent enriched uranium for peaceful purposes and increase its stockpile of the fissile material, potentially reducing the time Iran needs to make preparations to acquire a nuclear weapon.

The powerful Guardian Council, a political and legal body made up of senior clerics and Islamic scholars, ratified the bill and made it a legal requirement, while extending the deadline for sanctions relief to two months, instead of one, Iranian state TV reported.

The Natanz Iranian nuclear research center is pictured on March 30, 2005. Photo: AFP

That would appear to give the Iranian government — severely weakened since US President Donald Trump walked away from a 2015 nuclear deal — barely two weeks after Biden enters office to make major strides toward brokering the removal of US oil and banking sanctions.

The bill says that if the US does not remove the sanctions on Iran’s lending industry, exports of crude oil and petroleum products, and overseas foreign currency deposits within two months, parliament would suspend a voluntary agreement the nation has with UN inspectors that allows them intrusive access to nuclear sites.

The nuclear accord placed strict limits of 3.67 percent on the purity level of enriched uranium Iran is allowed to produce, but it abandoned the cap after Trump withdrew from the agreement and other partners were unable to offer promised relief from sanctions.

About 630kg of low-enriched uranium must be purified to 90 percent to yield the 15kg to 22kg of weapons-grade uranium needed to craft a nuclear weapon.

Iran’s store of low-enriched uranium increased to about 2,443kg from 2,105kg in the third quarter of this year, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

It was unclear whether the Iranian government would be able to contest or appeal the Guardian Council’s decision or whether the so-called “Additional Protocol,” which Iran signed with the IAEA alongside the 2015 nuclear accord, could be legally suspended by lawmakers alone.

The Iranian parliament on Tuesday fast-tracked the bill’s passage after Iran accused Israel and the US of killing Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top nuclear scientist, last week.

Biden has said he wants to reinstate the nuclear deal, while Trump has been accelerating his efforts to destroy it before he leaves the White House on Jan. 20.

Rouhani rejected and criticized the legislation.

“Of course, the government does not agree with that ruling and sees it as harmful to diplomatic efforts,” Rouhani told a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The IAEA on Tuesday played down the bill’s significance as a domestic matter that has had no bearing on cooperation between Iran and the agency.

Increased tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and incidents like the killing of Fakhrizadeh could complicate life for the incoming Biden administration, which has pledged to end Trump’s economic offensive against Tehran and re-engage diplomatically.

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence on Wednesday said that it had “identified relevant individuals” involved in the assassination, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Israel has not commented on the claim it was behind the killing.