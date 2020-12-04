Iran’s top political chamber on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill forcing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to end international nuclear inspections unless the US lifts key sanctions by February, giving the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden just weeks to make a diplomatic breakthrough.
The legislation also says that Iran would immediately take measures to start producing 20 percent enriched uranium for peaceful purposes and increase its stockpile of the fissile material, potentially reducing the time Iran needs to make preparations to acquire a nuclear weapon.
The powerful Guardian Council, a political and legal body made up of senior clerics and Islamic scholars, ratified the bill and made it a legal requirement, while extending the deadline for sanctions relief to two months, instead of one, Iranian state TV reported.
Photo: AFP
That would appear to give the Iranian government — severely weakened since US President Donald Trump walked away from a 2015 nuclear deal — barely two weeks after Biden enters office to make major strides toward brokering the removal of US oil and banking sanctions.
The bill says that if the US does not remove the sanctions on Iran’s lending industry, exports of crude oil and petroleum products, and overseas foreign currency deposits within two months, parliament would suspend a voluntary agreement the nation has with UN inspectors that allows them intrusive access to nuclear sites.
The nuclear accord placed strict limits of 3.67 percent on the purity level of enriched uranium Iran is allowed to produce, but it abandoned the cap after Trump withdrew from the agreement and other partners were unable to offer promised relief from sanctions.
About 630kg of low-enriched uranium must be purified to 90 percent to yield the 15kg to 22kg of weapons-grade uranium needed to craft a nuclear weapon.
Iran’s store of low-enriched uranium increased to about 2,443kg from 2,105kg in the third quarter of this year, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
It was unclear whether the Iranian government would be able to contest or appeal the Guardian Council’s decision or whether the so-called “Additional Protocol,” which Iran signed with the IAEA alongside the 2015 nuclear accord, could be legally suspended by lawmakers alone.
The Iranian parliament on Tuesday fast-tracked the bill’s passage after Iran accused Israel and the US of killing Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top nuclear scientist, last week.
Biden has said he wants to reinstate the nuclear deal, while Trump has been accelerating his efforts to destroy it before he leaves the White House on Jan. 20.
Rouhani rejected and criticized the legislation.
“Of course, the government does not agree with that ruling and sees it as harmful to diplomatic efforts,” Rouhani told a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
The IAEA on Tuesday played down the bill’s significance as a domestic matter that has had no bearing on cooperation between Iran and the agency.
Increased tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and incidents like the killing of Fakhrizadeh could complicate life for the incoming Biden administration, which has pledged to end Trump’s economic offensive against Tehran and re-engage diplomatically.
The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence on Wednesday said that it had “identified relevant individuals” involved in the assassination, the Tasnim news agency reported.
Israel has not commented on the claim it was behind the killing.
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
Not enough beds and not enough doctors: a skyrocketing COVID-19 caseload is pushing hospitals in the Balkans to the cusp of collapse, in chaotic scenes reminding some medics of the region’s 1990s wars. After nearly a year of keeping outbreaks more or less under control, the nightmare scenario that the Balkans feared from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is now starting to unfold. In hard-hit Bosnia-Herzegovina, one doctor described the distress of having to juggle the care of multiple patients whose lives were hanging by a thread. “The situation reminds me of the war, and I’m afraid it could get even worse
SIGNIFICANT RULING: That male prisoners are denied a choice as to their hair length suggests they are treated less favourably than female prisoners, the judges wrote Prison staff were wrong to cut the hair of a former Hong Kong legislator known for his long locks, the territory’s top court said yesterday, in the second significant ruling against authorities this month. The decision came as powerful establishment voices called for an overhaul of the judiciary — something opponents fear could muzzle the Hong Kong legal system’s vaunted independence as Beijing cracks down on its critics. The ruling by the Hong Kong Final Court of Appeal is the culmination of a long legal battle by former Hong Kong legislator Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄), 64, who served a brief jail sentence in