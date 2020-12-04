Sister to fix S Korea assassin’s legacy

AFP, PAJU, South Korea





Forty years after South Korea’s spy boss was executed for shooting dead his boss, then-South Korean president Park Chung-hee, the assassin’s sister is seeking to clear him of treason, saying that the killing was in service to the country.

However, she is not seeking to overturn his murder conviction or death sentence — a reflection of how South Korea still grapples with Park’s complex legacy.

“A person needs to be punished for killing,” said 81-year-old Kim Jung-sook, sister of South Korean Army lieutenant general Kim Jae-gyu.

“My brother did not kill the president so that he could become president or to commit treason,” she added.

Park, a general, took power in a 1961 coup and established a regime that transformed South Korea into a manufacturing powerhouse, but that ruthlessly crushed opposition.

He hand-picked Kim Jae-gyu, a friend from military academy, to head the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA).

In October 1979, major rallies against Park’s rule in Busan and Masan infuriated the dictator.

Park’s chief bodyguard, Cha Ji-cheol, urged a merciless crackdown, a move that the spy boss opposed, but that the leader preferred.

Questions over Kim’s motives persist, but there is no doubt that he stepped away from the trio’s private, Chivas Regal-fueled dinner at the KCIA compound in Seoul, fetched a handgun from his office and shot both men dead.

He fled, but was soon arrested.

Then-domestic security chief Chun Doo-hwan was appointed to investigate the assassination, announcing a week later that a “delusional” Kim had been driven by a “vain desire to become president.”

Within two months, Chun took power in his own coup.

At his trial, Kim Jae-gyu told the court that Cha had suggested that “1 to 2 million casualties” in Busan “shouldn’t be an issue.”

Kim Jae-gyu said that he acted “to restore democracy and save lives.”

Convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit treason, he was hanged on May 24, 1980.

Recordings of the proceedings were revealed earlier this year — the security official who made them disobeyed orders to destroy the tapes and kept them hidden.

Kim Jung-sook’s legal representatives have sought a new treason trial from the Seoul High Court, which has yet to make a decision.

“He was executed without telling his side of the story — on why he had to do what he did,” Kim Jung-sook said.

The grave of Kim Jae-gyu symbolizes the conflict: It has been vandalized, with the word “General” scratched off, but it is also a place of pilgrimage for liberals, who leave offerings on Kim’s birthday and the assassination anniversary — including bottles of Chivas.