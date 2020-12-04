Forty years after South Korea’s spy boss was executed for shooting dead his boss, then-South Korean president Park Chung-hee, the assassin’s sister is seeking to clear him of treason, saying that the killing was in service to the country.
However, she is not seeking to overturn his murder conviction or death sentence — a reflection of how South Korea still grapples with Park’s complex legacy.
“A person needs to be punished for killing,” said 81-year-old Kim Jung-sook, sister of South Korean Army lieutenant general Kim Jae-gyu.
“My brother did not kill the president so that he could become president or to commit treason,” she added.
Park, a general, took power in a 1961 coup and established a regime that transformed South Korea into a manufacturing powerhouse, but that ruthlessly crushed opposition.
He hand-picked Kim Jae-gyu, a friend from military academy, to head the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA).
In October 1979, major rallies against Park’s rule in Busan and Masan infuriated the dictator.
Park’s chief bodyguard, Cha Ji-cheol, urged a merciless crackdown, a move that the spy boss opposed, but that the leader preferred.
Questions over Kim’s motives persist, but there is no doubt that he stepped away from the trio’s private, Chivas Regal-fueled dinner at the KCIA compound in Seoul, fetched a handgun from his office and shot both men dead.
He fled, but was soon arrested.
Then-domestic security chief Chun Doo-hwan was appointed to investigate the assassination, announcing a week later that a “delusional” Kim had been driven by a “vain desire to become president.”
Within two months, Chun took power in his own coup.
At his trial, Kim Jae-gyu told the court that Cha had suggested that “1 to 2 million casualties” in Busan “shouldn’t be an issue.”
Kim Jae-gyu said that he acted “to restore democracy and save lives.”
Convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit treason, he was hanged on May 24, 1980.
Recordings of the proceedings were revealed earlier this year — the security official who made them disobeyed orders to destroy the tapes and kept them hidden.
Kim Jung-sook’s legal representatives have sought a new treason trial from the Seoul High Court, which has yet to make a decision.
“He was executed without telling his side of the story — on why he had to do what he did,” Kim Jung-sook said.
The grave of Kim Jae-gyu symbolizes the conflict: It has been vandalized, with the word “General” scratched off, but it is also a place of pilgrimage for liberals, who leave offerings on Kim’s birthday and the assassination anniversary — including bottles of Chivas.
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
Not enough beds and not enough doctors: a skyrocketing COVID-19 caseload is pushing hospitals in the Balkans to the cusp of collapse, in chaotic scenes reminding some medics of the region’s 1990s wars. After nearly a year of keeping outbreaks more or less under control, the nightmare scenario that the Balkans feared from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is now starting to unfold. In hard-hit Bosnia-Herzegovina, one doctor described the distress of having to juggle the care of multiple patients whose lives were hanging by a thread. “The situation reminds me of the war, and I’m afraid it could get even worse
SIGNIFICANT RULING: That male prisoners are denied a choice as to their hair length suggests they are treated less favourably than female prisoners, the judges wrote Prison staff were wrong to cut the hair of a former Hong Kong legislator known for his long locks, the territory’s top court said yesterday, in the second significant ruling against authorities this month. The decision came as powerful establishment voices called for an overhaul of the judiciary — something opponents fear could muzzle the Hong Kong legal system’s vaunted independence as Beijing cracks down on its critics. The ruling by the Hong Kong Final Court of Appeal is the culmination of a long legal battle by former Hong Kong legislator Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄), 64, who served a brief jail sentence in