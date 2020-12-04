Virus Outbreak: SK holds crucial exam amid third wave

PRECAUTIONS: Proctors overseeing the tests for those with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus wore protective equipment and collected their exam papers in plastic bags

Reuters, SEOUL





Nearly half a million South Korean students yesterday nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam, with students affected by COVID-19 taking the exam in hospitals and others separated by transparent barriers.

South Korea is battling a third wave of COVID-19 infections, forcing authorities to take strict steps to ensure all students could safely take the exam, deemed a life-defining event for high school seniors to win a degree that could help land a better job in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Police and school officials guarded about 31,000 test venues across the country, which in normal years are usually filled with praying family members and cheering squads distributing hot drinks and snacks.

A woman yesterday attaches a name card to a string at Seoul’s Jogye Temple, wishing well to a family member sitting the national university entrance exam. Photo: AFP

“It’s my second test, and I just wanted to get it done despite the risks of contracting the coronavirus. That’s all I was thinking about coming here,” Jeon Young-jin, 19, said in front of a test venue in Seoul.

About 35 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 sat for the test at designated hospitals, while special venues were provided to help another 404 who are in self isolation.

Proctors for the confirmed and suspected cases were required to wear protective equipment and collect exam papers in plastic bags and wipe them before handing over to the staff outside.

At a high school in central Seoul, students lined up for temperature checks and disinfection before entering the venue, and transparent barriers were installed at all desks, a video released by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education showed.

Won Seon-hun, father of a high-school senior, said he had not even had a meal with his son over the past week, although he minimized outside activity, due to coronavirus concerns.

“My wife bought all the groceries online, and I never went out except for work — no friends’ gatherings, just staying home,” Won said after sending off his son.

The test is a major event in South Korea, with businesses and the stock market opening later than usual to reduce traffic for test-takers, while outgoing flights at airports are suspended for a brief period during a language listening test.

The annual exam came as South Korea grapples with a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks, with the number of daily cases hovering about 500 over the past couple of weeks, a level not seen since March.

The government has tightened social distancing measures, and declared a two-week period of special anti-virus curbs ahead of the exam.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency yesterday reported 540 new cases, including 24 imported, taking the nation’s total to 35,703 with 529 deaths.