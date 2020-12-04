Nearly half a million South Korean students yesterday nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam, with students affected by COVID-19 taking the exam in hospitals and others separated by transparent barriers.
South Korea is battling a third wave of COVID-19 infections, forcing authorities to take strict steps to ensure all students could safely take the exam, deemed a life-defining event for high school seniors to win a degree that could help land a better job in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
Police and school officials guarded about 31,000 test venues across the country, which in normal years are usually filled with praying family members and cheering squads distributing hot drinks and snacks.
Photo: AFP
“It’s my second test, and I just wanted to get it done despite the risks of contracting the coronavirus. That’s all I was thinking about coming here,” Jeon Young-jin, 19, said in front of a test venue in Seoul.
About 35 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 sat for the test at designated hospitals, while special venues were provided to help another 404 who are in self isolation.
Proctors for the confirmed and suspected cases were required to wear protective equipment and collect exam papers in plastic bags and wipe them before handing over to the staff outside.
At a high school in central Seoul, students lined up for temperature checks and disinfection before entering the venue, and transparent barriers were installed at all desks, a video released by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education showed.
Won Seon-hun, father of a high-school senior, said he had not even had a meal with his son over the past week, although he minimized outside activity, due to coronavirus concerns.
“My wife bought all the groceries online, and I never went out except for work — no friends’ gatherings, just staying home,” Won said after sending off his son.
The test is a major event in South Korea, with businesses and the stock market opening later than usual to reduce traffic for test-takers, while outgoing flights at airports are suspended for a brief period during a language listening test.
The annual exam came as South Korea grapples with a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks, with the number of daily cases hovering about 500 over the past couple of weeks, a level not seen since March.
The government has tightened social distancing measures, and declared a two-week period of special anti-virus curbs ahead of the exam.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency yesterday reported 540 new cases, including 24 imported, taking the nation’s total to 35,703 with 529 deaths.
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
Not enough beds and not enough doctors: a skyrocketing COVID-19 caseload is pushing hospitals in the Balkans to the cusp of collapse, in chaotic scenes reminding some medics of the region’s 1990s wars. After nearly a year of keeping outbreaks more or less under control, the nightmare scenario that the Balkans feared from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is now starting to unfold. In hard-hit Bosnia-Herzegovina, one doctor described the distress of having to juggle the care of multiple patients whose lives were hanging by a thread. “The situation reminds me of the war, and I’m afraid it could get even worse
SIGNIFICANT RULING: That male prisoners are denied a choice as to their hair length suggests they are treated less favourably than female prisoners, the judges wrote Prison staff were wrong to cut the hair of a former Hong Kong legislator known for his long locks, the territory’s top court said yesterday, in the second significant ruling against authorities this month. The decision came as powerful establishment voices called for an overhaul of the judiciary — something opponents fear could muzzle the Hong Kong legal system’s vaunted independence as Beijing cracks down on its critics. The ruling by the Hong Kong Final Court of Appeal is the culmination of a long legal battle by former Hong Kong legislator Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄), 64, who served a brief jail sentence in