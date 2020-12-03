The celebrated Arecibo Observatory telescope in Puerto Rico, which once starred in a James Bond film, collapsed on Tuesday when its 816-tonne receiver platform plunged 140m onto the radio dish below.
Engineers had recently warned of the huge structure’s decrepit condition, and the US National Science Foundation (NSF) announced only last month that it would be dismantled.
Two of the cables that held the platform over the radio dish — which measures 300m in diameter — had snapped this year, and the structure finally gave way on Tuesday morning.
Photographs showed clouds of dust rising into the air and the remains of the telescope instruments scattered across the site.
“We can confirm the platform fell and that we have reports of no injuries,” NSF spokesman Rob Margetta said.
The telescope was one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries since the 1960s, as well as being famous for its dramatic scale and setting.
An action scene from the Bond film GoldenEye took place high above the dish, and in Contact, an astronomer played by Jodie Foster used the observatory in her quest for alien signals.
Abel Mendez, director of the Planetary Habitability Laboratory at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo, said that the platform fell sometime before 8am, describing it as “a total disaster.”
“Many students are trained in astronomy in the observatory, they are inspired like me to do a career in science and astronomy,” he said. “The loss of the Arecibo telescope is a big loss for the world, but it is more of a loss for Puerto Rico. It is an icon for our island.”
The telescope was in operation for 57 years until August and scientists had lobbied the NSF to reverse its decision to close the site.
In August, an auxiliary cable failed after slipping from its socket in one of the towers and left a 30m in the dish below.
Engineers were assessing the damage and how to repair it when a main cable connected to the same tower broke on Nov. 6.
A controlled demolition had been planned to avoid an unexpected collapse.
