New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the desert — although it is no longer the only place where a strange structure has come and gone.
Colorado photographer Ross Bernards told KSTU-TV that he saw four men at the remote Utah site on Friday night and push over the hollow, stainless steel object.
“Right after it had fallen over and made a loud thud, one of them said: ‘This is why you don’t leave trash in the desert,’” Bernards told the Salt Lake City TV station.
The group broke the structure into pieces, loaded it into a wheelbarrow and left, he said.
“As they were loading it up and walking away, they just said: ‘Leave no trace,’” he said.
The sheriff’s office in San Juan County has said that it is not planning an investigation into the disappearance of the monolith, which had been placed without permission on public land.
However, authorities also said that they would accept tips from any of the hundreds of visitors who trekked out to see the otherworldly gleaming object deep in the desert.
The sheriff and the Utah Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the land where the object was placed, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on whether they are investigating the removal that Bernards’ group photographed.
The mysterious structure that evoked the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey generated international attention and drew plenty of speculation about otherworldly origins, although officials said that it was an earthly creation of riveted plates of stainless steel.
For Bernards, the visitors’ damage to the environment convinced him that the remote area was better off without the structure.
“Leave the art to places where art should be and let mother nature have her space for art,” he said.
Utah is not the only place a monolith emerged. A similar metal structure was found on a hill in northern Romania, in the city of Piatra Neamt, but has since disappeared, according to Robert Iosub, a journalist with the local publication ziarpiatraneamt.ro.
Whoever placed the object did not follow the proper steps and get a building permit, Piatra Neamt Mayor Andrei Carabelea said on Facebook over the weekend.
Still, Carabelea took it in stride, joking that some “cheeky and terrible” alien teenagers were likely putting them up around the world.
“I am honored they chose our city,” he said.
