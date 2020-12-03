Virus Outbreak: US reports 37,000 November virus deaths

‘DARK FEW WEEKS’: A healthcare expert said that the fast-deteriorating situation was frustrating because vaccine distribution could begin within a couple of weeks

AP





Nearly 37,000 Americans died of COVID-19 last month, the most in any month since the early days of the pandemic, engulfing families in grief, filling newspaper obituary pages and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals.

Amid the resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of patients that is pushing healthcare systems and their workers to the breaking point.

Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues and funerals are being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs.

Members of the Massachusetts Nurses’ Association on Tuesday protest outside St Vincent Hospital to bring attention to staffing and personal protective equipment shortages at the hospital in Worcester. Photo: EPA-EFE

Health officials say that the pandemic would be even worse in coming weeks after many Americans ignored pleas to stay home over the Thanksgiving holiday last week and avoid people who do not live with them.

“I have no doubt that we’re going to see a climbing death toll ... and that’s a horrific and tragic place to be,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “It’s going to be a very dark couple of weeks.”

Last month’s toll was far lower than the 60,699 recorded in April, but close to the next-highest total of almost 42,000 in May, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Deaths had dropped to just over 20,000 in June after states closed many businesses and ordered people to stay at home.

The fast-deteriorating situation is particularly frustrating because vaccine distribution could begin within weeks, Michaud said.

At Mercy Hospital Springfield in Missouri, a mobile morgue that was acquired in 2011 after a tornado ripped through nearby Joplin and killed about 160 people has been put into use again. On Sunday it held two bodies until funeral home workers could arrive.

At the Bellefontaine Cemetery in St Louis, Missouri, burials are up by about one-third this year compared with last year, and the cremated remains of about 20 people are sitting in storage while their families wait for a safer time to hold memorial services.

The dead include a husband and wife in their 80s who succumbed to COVID-19 five days apart.

“You want to be safe at the gravesite so you don’t have to do another graveside service” for another family member, Bellefontaine Cemetery vice president Richard Lay said.

The Star Tribune in Minneapolis, Minnesota, saw a 40 percent increase in the number of pages dedicated to paid obituaries last month, largely because of COVID-19, a spokesman said.

By Sunday, the newspaper had 11 pages of obituaries, compared with about half that many on a typical Sunday.

In Worcester, Massachusetts, the National Guard trucked in cots, medical supplies, tables and other items needed to operate a 250-bed field hospital in the event the state’s medical centers become overwhelmed.

Rhode Island opened two field hospitals with more than 900 beds combined. The state’s regular hospitals on Monday reached their capacity for patients with COVID-19.

New York City last week reopened a field hospital on Staten Island. Wisconsin has a field hospital in West Allis ready to take overflow patients. A Nevada hospital has added hospital bed capacity in an adjacent parking garage.

“Hospitals all around the country are worried on a day-to-day basis about their capacity ... and we’re not really even into winter season and we haven’t seen the impact of Thanksgiving travel and Thanksgiving gatherings,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior academic at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.